Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
OCTOBER 28, 2023
Beach destinations
Known for its overwater bungalows, Bora Bora offers crystal-clear waters, coral reefs, and stunning lagoons for an incredibly romantic escape
Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Image Source: pexels
This place has some of the world's most luxurious overwater villas, vibrant coral reefs, and pristine white-sand beaches
Maldives
Image Source: pexels
With its diverse landscapes, Maui offers something for every beach lover, from the famous Wailea Beach to the lush Hana beaches.
Maui, Hawaii, USA
Image Source: pexels
This features some of the world's most beautiful beaches, surrounded by granite rock formations and lush jungles
The Seychelles
Image Source: pexels
Bali offers a mix of serene beaches, rich culture, and vibrant nightlife. The beaches range from party hubs to peaceful hideaways
Bali, Indonesia
Image Source: pexels
Fiji's stunning coral reefs, clear waters, and friendly locals make it a top choice for diving, snorkeling, and beach relaxation
Fiji
Image Source: pexels
Thailand's largest island, Phuket, is famous for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and a wide range of water activities
Phuket, Thailand
Image Source: pexels
The beaches of Cancún offer soft white sands and clear turquoise waters
Cancún, Mexico
Image Source: pexels
Known for its cliffs and stunning sunsets, Santorini offers unique beaches, including some with black sand, and a charming, picturesque setting
Santorini, Greece
Image Source: pexels
Off the coast of East Africa, Zanzibar features some of the world's most unspoiled and pristine beaches, along with its rich cultural heritage
Zanzibar, Tanzania
Image Source: pexels
