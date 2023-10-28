Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

OCTOBER 28, 2023

Beach destinations 

Known for its overwater bungalows, Bora Bora offers crystal-clear waters, coral reefs, and stunning lagoons for an incredibly romantic escape

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Image Source: pexels

This place has some of the world's most luxurious overwater villas, vibrant coral reefs, and pristine white-sand beaches

Maldives

Image Source: pexels

With its diverse landscapes, Maui offers something for every beach lover, from the famous Wailea Beach to the lush Hana beaches.

Maui, Hawaii, USA

Image Source: pexels

This features some of the world's most beautiful beaches, surrounded by granite rock formations and lush jungles

The Seychelles

Image Source: pexels

Bali offers a mix of serene beaches, rich culture, and vibrant nightlife. The beaches range from party hubs to peaceful hideaways

 Bali, Indonesia

Image Source: pexels

Fiji's stunning coral reefs, clear waters, and friendly locals make it a top choice for diving, snorkeling, and beach relaxation

Fiji

Image Source: pexels

 Thailand's largest island, Phuket, is famous for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and a wide range of water activities

 Phuket, Thailand

Image Source: pexels

 The beaches of Cancún offer soft white sands and clear turquoise waters

Cancún, Mexico

Image Source: pexels

 Known for its cliffs and stunning sunsets, Santorini offers unique beaches, including some with black sand, and a charming, picturesque setting

Santorini, Greece

Image Source: pexels

 Off the coast of East Africa, Zanzibar features some of the world's most unspoiled and pristine beaches, along with its rich cultural heritage

 Zanzibar, Tanzania

Image Source: pexels

