Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 21, 2023
Beach destinations to visit in monsoon
The near tourist spot to visit Yala national park, Buddhist temples, and forts
Sri Lanka
Ideal for beach lovers and those who like water sports. After the adventure, dig into some authentic Maharashtrian food
Alibaug
Explore the captivating beauty of Vietnam and have a fun shopping spree at the flea market
Vietnam
Along with its scenic beaches, Goa is also known for its nightlife. The state has many concerts organized by international artists. You can try your luck at casinos too
Goa
Kerala Backwaters
One of the best destinations for monsoon getaway is the serene backwaters of Kerala
Indonesia
Dive into the beautiful serene beauty of Indonesia to explore its theme parks, lakes, scenic points, and ancient temples
Puducherry, also known as Pondicherry, it has scenic beauty at the beaches with amazing food
Puducherry
The most loved places for bachelor trips is pocket friendly as well as an escape to tropical life to explore beaches and delicious food
Thailand
Gokarna
Located in Karnataka, it is known for its pretty landscapes and major tourist attractions located here
The most loved tourist destination for exploring natural beauty and adventures like scuba diving and snorkeling
Maldives
