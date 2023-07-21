Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 21, 2023

Beach destinations to visit in monsoon

The near tourist spot to visit Yala national park, Buddhist temples, and forts

Sri Lanka

Image: Pexels

Ideal for beach lovers and those who like water sports. After the adventure, dig into some authentic Maharashtrian food

Image: Pexels

Alibaug

Explore the captivating beauty of Vietnam and have a fun shopping spree at the flea market

Vietnam

Image: Pexels

Along with its scenic beaches, Goa is also known for its nightlife. The state has many concerts organized by international artists. You can try your luck at casinos too

Goa

Image: Pexels

Kerala Backwaters

Image: Pexels

One of the best destinations for monsoon getaway is the serene backwaters of Kerala

Image: Pexels

Indonesia

Dive into the beautiful serene beauty of Indonesia to explore its theme parks, lakes, scenic points, and ancient temples

Puducherry, also known as Pondicherry, it has scenic beauty at the beaches with amazing food

Puducherry

Image: Pexels

The most loved places for bachelor trips is pocket friendly as well as an escape to tropical life to explore beaches and delicious food

Image: Pexels

Thailand

Gokarna

Image: Pexels

Located in Karnataka, it is known for its pretty landscapes and major tourist attractions located here

Image: Pexels

The most loved tourist destination for exploring natural beauty and adventures like scuba diving and snorkeling

Maldives

