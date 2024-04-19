Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

APRIL 19, 2024

Beat the heat with 10 summer drinks

Made with mango pulp, cumin, and mint leaves, this drink from Maharashtra is not only refreshing but also energizing on hot days

Aam Panna

A blend of roasted cumin seeds and water, jaljeera aids digestion and cools you down during the summer heat

Jaljeera

This famous drink from Bihar is made with sattu flour, sugar, and water and keeps you cool and satisfied even on hot days

Sattu Sharbat

A popular Indian drink made with curd, water, and spices like cumin, Buttermilk is great and refreshing

Buttermilk

Drink fresh coconut water that is naturally sweet and hydrating, making it an ideal choice to beat the summer blues

Coconut water

Known for its emerging-boosting properties, Sugarcane juice is a natural way to avoid dehydration and dullness

Sugarcane Juice

This creamy-yogurt-based drink from Punjab comes in various flavors like classic mango, dry fruits, and much more, a perfect refreshing drink on hot days

Lassi

Barley water

This ancient remedy for good health, Barley water made with pearl barley, lemon, honey, and salt is healthy and nutritious

Nimbu Paani

A quick and delicious summer drink made with lemons, mint leaves, sugar, and salt, a perfect burst of freshness

Watermelon juice

Refreshing and hydrating this watermelon juice is a delightful way to stay cool during the summer heat

