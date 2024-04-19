Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
APRIL 19, 2024
Beat the heat with 10 summer drinks
Made with mango pulp, cumin, and mint leaves, this drink from Maharashtra is not only refreshing but also energizing on hot days
Aam Panna
A blend of roasted cumin seeds and water, jaljeera aids digestion and cools you down during the summer heat
Jaljeera
This famous drink from Bihar is made with sattu flour, sugar, and water and keeps you cool and satisfied even on hot days
Sattu Sharbat
A popular Indian drink made with curd, water, and spices like cumin, Buttermilk is great and refreshing
Buttermilk
Drink fresh coconut water that is naturally sweet and hydrating, making it an ideal choice to beat the summer blues
Coconut water
Known for its emerging-boosting properties, Sugarcane juice is a natural way to avoid dehydration and dullness
Sugarcane Juice
This creamy-yogurt-based drink from Punjab comes in various flavors like classic mango, dry fruits, and much more, a perfect refreshing drink on hot days
Lassi
Barley water
This ancient remedy for good health, Barley water made with pearl barley, lemon, honey, and salt is healthy and nutritious
Nimbu Paani
A quick and delicious summer drink made with lemons, mint leaves, sugar, and salt, a perfect burst of freshness
Watermelon juice
Refreshing and hydrating this watermelon juice is a delightful way to stay cool during the summer heat
