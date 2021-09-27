sept 27, 2021
Beat these skin problems with tomatoes
Packed with enzymes, tomatoes work as an excellent exfoliant to help you get rid of dead skin cells
Tomatoes also help in combating excessive oil secretion and reducing the oil content from your skin
Tomatoes also work as a natural antidote for enlarged pores and help in diminishing their appearance, thus preventing breakouts too
Rich in Vitamins A, C and K and acidic properties, tomatoes help in maintaining a proper pH level for your skin and minimise the occurrence of acne
Tomatoes also contain a compound called lycopene that protects your skin against UV rays.Add tomatoes to your skincare for some extra sun protection!
Along with vitamins C and E, tomatoes also have a number of anti-inflammatory compounds suchas beta carotene and lutein, which help in soothing irritated skin
The presence of Vitamins A and C in tomatoes also help in reducing the effects of sunburns on your skin
Tomatoes help in balancing moisture level. If you have relatively dry skin, you can use tomatoes for some hydration and natural glow
It is known that applying tomatoes on your face can help in the production of collagen and give a clear texture to your skin
And lastly, tomatoes are very efficient in fighting off the visible signs of ageing and restoring youthfulness to your skin!
For more updates on beauty, follow Pinkvilla