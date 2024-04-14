Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

april 14, 2024

Beautiful quotes on Nature and it’s Beauty

"Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better" - Albert Einstein

#1

Image Source: Pexels

"Nature always wears the colors of the spirit" - Ralph Waldo Emerson

#2

Image Source: Pexels

"In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks" - John Muir

#3

Image Source: Pexels

"The earth has music for those who listen" - William Shakespeare

#4

Image Source: Pexels

"Nature is not a place to visit. It is home" - Gary Snyder

#5

Image Source: Pexels

"Adopt the pace of nature: her secret is patience" - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Image Source: Pexels

#6

"The poetry of the earth is never dead" - John Keats

#7

Image Source: Pexels

"To sit in the shade on a fine day and look upon verdure is the most perfect refreshment" - Jane Austen

#8

Image Source: Pexels

"In nature, nothing is perfect and everything is perfect. Trees can be contorted, bent in weird ways, and they’re still beautiful" - Alice Walker

#9

Image Source: Pexels

"Nature is the art of God" - Dante Alighieri

#10

Image Source: Pexels

