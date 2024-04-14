Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
april 14, 2024
Beautiful quotes on Nature and it’s Beauty
"Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better" - Albert Einstein
#1
Image Source: Pexels
"Nature always wears the colors of the spirit" - Ralph Waldo Emerson
#2
Image Source: Pexels
"In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks" - John Muir
#3
Image Source: Pexels
"The earth has music for those who listen" - William Shakespeare
#4
Image Source: Pexels
"Nature is not a place to visit. It is home" - Gary Snyder
#5
Image Source: Pexels
"Adopt the pace of nature: her secret is patience" - Ralph Waldo Emerson
Image Source: Pexels
#6
"The poetry of the earth is never dead" - John Keats
#7
Image Source: Pexels
"To sit in the shade on a fine day and look upon verdure is the most perfect refreshment" - Jane Austen
#8
Image Source: Pexels
"In nature, nothing is perfect and everything is perfect. Trees can be contorted, bent in weird ways, and they’re still beautiful" - Alice Walker
#9
Image Source: Pexels
"Nature is the art of God" - Dante Alighieri
#10
Image Source: Pexels
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here