Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 12, 2024
Beauty and wellness tips by Katrina Kaif
Sometimes we have to skip the gym, so Kaif suggests some short home workouts this 20-min session can boost your immunity, and keep you active
At-home workouts
Video source- katrinakaif
image source- katrinakaif
Katrina Kaif lovers her morning workout and advises you to start the day with exercises that boost your energy, focus, and mood
Morning exercise
Healthy eating is something that will always suit you. Katrina Kaif shares that eating simple food like rice works well for her
image source- katrinakaif
Personalized diet
Katrina Kaif’s smoky eyes is her go-to look, and that can be done by pressing black eyeshadow over kajal, giving a dramatic effect
image source- katrinakaif
Go-to makeup
The Tiger Zinda Hai actress loves the touch of blush on her cheeks to brighten up her face
image source- katrinakaif
Blushy look
Beach waves are versatile and suit any hair length. Katrina Kaif often styles her hair this way for a casual look
image source- katrinakaif
Beachy waves hairstyle
The actress loves classic makeup, but she also encourages experiments, stepping out of her comfort zone
Try new looks
image source- katrinakaif
Kaif prefers to dunk her face in ice water to refresh your skin, reducing puffiness, and prep it for makeup
De-puffing with ice
Video source- katrinakaif
Katrina Kaif emphasizes the importance of a good night skincare routine and suggests always removing the makeup before sleep
Night skincare
image source- katrinakaif
Gardening can boost your mood and confidence. Katrina Kaif enjoys growing her organic fruits and vegetables
Gardening for relaxation
image source- katrinakaif
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here