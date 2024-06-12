Heading 3

JUNE 12, 2024

Beauty and wellness tips by Katrina Kaif


Sometimes we have to skip the gym, so Kaif suggests some short home workouts this 20-min session can boost your immunity, and keep you active

 At-home workouts 

 Video source- katrinakaif

 image source- katrinakaif

Katrina Kaif lovers her morning workout and advises you to start the day with exercises that boost your energy, focus, and mood

 Morning exercise

Healthy eating is something that will always suit you. Katrina Kaif shares that eating simple food like rice works well for her

 image source- katrinakaif

 Personalized diet

Katrina Kaif’s smoky eyes is her go-to look, and that can be done by pressing black eyeshadow over kajal, giving a dramatic effect

 image source- katrinakaif

 Go-to makeup

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress loves the touch of blush on her cheeks to brighten up her face

 image source- katrinakaif

Blushy look

Beach waves are versatile and suit any hair length. Katrina Kaif often styles her hair this way for a casual look

 image source- katrinakaif

 Beachy waves hairstyle

The actress loves classic makeup, but she also encourages experiments, stepping out of her comfort zone

Try new looks

 image source- katrinakaif

Kaif prefers to dunk her face in ice water to refresh your skin, reducing puffiness, and prep it for makeup

 De-puffing with ice

 Video source- katrinakaif

Katrina Kaif emphasizes the importance of a good night skincare routine and suggests always removing the makeup before sleep

Night skincare

 image source- katrinakaif

Gardening can boost your mood and confidence. Katrina Kaif enjoys growing her organic fruits and vegetables

 Gardening for relaxation

 image source- katrinakaif

