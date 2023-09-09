Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 09, 2023

Beauty benefits of glycerin

Dodge away the winter dry spell by applying glycerin on your face, which acts as a humectant (locks moisture)

Soft and supple skin

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

For a velvety smooth skin mix 2 tbsp of lemon juice with around 250 ml of glycerine and wash off after a while

DIY moisturiser

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

It is a great pore cleanser and you can even swap it up with cleansing milk

Skin cleanser

Image: VaaniKapoor Instagram

For this, mix milk and glycerine in a 3:1 ratio. Apply it over your face and wash it off in the morning

DIY cleanser

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Toner

Image: Pexels

Glycerine can protect your skin from acne formation, blemishes and tighten the pores

For flawless-looking skin, mix 1 tsp with 2 tsp of rose water and apply this mixture on your face

DIY toner

Image: Pexels 

Glycerin has anti-irritant and anti-inflammatory properties that help to fight fungal infections and boost skin repair and regeneration

Fights skin irritations

Image: Diana Penty Instagram

For this mix 4 tsp of fuller earth with 1 tsp of glycerine and little water to make a smooth paste

DIY for skin healing

Image: Diana Penty Instagram 

It helps in the generation of new cells by breaking down proteins present in dead skin cells

Dead skin remover

Image: Diana Penty Instagram

Mix sugar and glycerine in equal quantities and add some aloe vera gel to the mixture and apply it onto your face

DIY exfoliating mask

Image: Diana Penty Instagram 

