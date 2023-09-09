Heading 3
Jiya Surana
SEPTEMBER 09, 2023
Beauty benefits of glycerin
Dodge away the winter dry spell by applying glycerin on your face, which acts as a humectant (locks moisture)
Soft and supple skin
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
For a velvety smooth skin mix 2 tbsp of lemon juice with around 250 ml of glycerine and wash off after a while
DIY moisturiser
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
It is a great pore cleanser and you can even swap it up with cleansing milk
Skin cleanser
Image: VaaniKapoor Instagram
For this, mix milk and glycerine in a 3:1 ratio. Apply it over your face and wash it off in the morning
DIY cleanser
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Toner
Image: Pexels
Glycerine can protect your skin from acne formation, blemishes and tighten the pores
For flawless-looking skin, mix 1 tsp with 2 tsp of rose water and apply this mixture on your face
DIY toner
Image: Pexels
Glycerin has anti-irritant and anti-inflammatory properties that help to fight fungal infections and boost skin repair and regeneration
Fights skin irritations
Image: Diana Penty Instagram
For this mix 4 tsp of fuller earth with 1 tsp of glycerine and little water to make a smooth paste
DIY for skin healing
Image: Diana Penty Instagram
It helps in the generation of new cells by breaking down proteins present in dead skin cells
Dead skin remover
Image: Diana Penty Instagram
Mix sugar and glycerine in equal quantities and add some aloe vera gel to the mixture and apply it onto your face
DIY exfoliating mask
Image: Diana Penty Instagram
