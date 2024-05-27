Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
may 27, 2024
Beauty essentials for your beach vacation
Protect your skin from harmful UV rays with a high-SPF sunscreen. Apply generously and reapply every 2 hours
Sun Protection
Image Source: Freepik
Keep your lips moisturised and protected from the sun's rays with an SPF-infused lip balm
Hydrating Lip Balm
Image Source: Freepik
Achieve effortless beach waves with a sea salt spray. It adds texture and volume to your hair for that perfect beach look
Beach-Ready Hair Care
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy smudge-free lashes all day with a good waterproof mascara. Perfect for swimming and hot weather
Waterproof Mascara
Image Source: Freepik
Soothe sun-kissed skin with cooling aloe vera gel. It helps reduce redness and hydrates your skin
Image Source: Freepik
After-Sun Care
Opt for a tinted moisturiser with SPF for light coverage that evens out your skin tone without feeling heavy
Moisturiser
Image Source: Freepik
Protect your face and eyes with stylish sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat. Essential for both style and protection
Sunglasses and Hats
Image Source: Freepik
Refresh and hydrate your skin throughout the day with a soothing facial mist. Great for a quick pick-me-up
Hydrating Mist
Image Source: Freepik
Beach-Ready Nails
Image Source: Freepik
Choose bright, fun colours for your nails. Beach vacations are the perfect time to experiment with bold shades
Pack all your beauty essentials in a compact, waterproof makeup bag to keep everything organised and sand-free
Compact Makeup Bag
Image Source: Freepik
