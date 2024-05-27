Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

may 27, 2024

Beauty essentials for your beach vacation

Protect your skin from harmful UV rays with a high-SPF sunscreen. Apply generously and reapply every 2 hours

Sun Protection

Image Source: Freepik

Keep your lips moisturised and protected from the sun's rays with an SPF-infused lip balm

Hydrating Lip Balm

Image Source: Freepik

Achieve effortless beach waves with a sea salt spray. It adds texture and volume to your hair for that perfect beach look

Beach-Ready Hair Care

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy smudge-free lashes all day with a good waterproof mascara. Perfect for swimming and hot weather

Waterproof Mascara

Image Source: Freepik

Soothe sun-kissed skin with cooling aloe vera gel. It helps reduce redness and hydrates your skin

Image Source: Freepik

After-Sun Care

Opt for a tinted moisturiser with SPF for light coverage that evens out your skin tone without feeling heavy

Moisturiser

Image Source: Freepik

Protect your face and eyes with stylish sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat. Essential for both style and protection

Sunglasses and Hats

Image Source: Freepik

Refresh and hydrate your skin throughout the day with a soothing facial mist. Great for a quick pick-me-up

Hydrating Mist

Image Source: Freepik

Beach-Ready Nails

Image Source: Freepik

Choose bright, fun colours for your nails. Beach vacations are the perfect time to experiment with bold shades

Pack all your beauty essentials in a compact, waterproof makeup bag to keep everything organised and sand-free

Compact Makeup Bag

Image Source: Freepik

