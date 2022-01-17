Shopping

Jan 17, 2022

Beauty resolutions to abide by in 2022

Get that makeup off

Sleeping with makeup on is a strict no! Make sure you clean your skin using the double cleansing method, that is first with an oil-based cleanser and then with a water-based one

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Application method

Gently massage the cleanser on your face in a circular motion for at least 30 seconds and a maximum of 60 seconds

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Follow a skincare routine

Following the elaborate 10-step skincare routine might feel impossible, but even if you stick to face wash, moisturiser and sunscreen, it's enough

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Use a toner

If you think it's an unnecessary step, you have got it wrong! Toners deep clean the skin by removing dirt and oil left by the cleanser

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

 Benefits

Toner also helps to tighten the pores and minimise its appearance and makes our face look bright and fresh

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Get a sleep routine

Make sure you get ample sleep as it can help to delay the signs of ageing and make your skin look naturally beautiful

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Serum

Apply serum by dotting it over your face and neck and gently massage it in an upward circular motion until it gets completely absorbed

Image: Amyra Dastur Instagram

Benefits

They have skin hydrating and brightening properties that can lend you a youthful glow

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Clean your brushes

It is important to clean the brushes to avoid any bacterial buildup. For this, you can use your regular shampoo and conditioner to clean the brushes

Image: Avneet Kaur Official Instagram

Anti-ageing products

Even if you are in your 20s or 30s start incorporating anti-ageing products like eye cream with retinol to keep wrinkles and fine lines at bay

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

