Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 17, 2022
Beauty resolutions to abide by in 2022
Get that makeup off
Sleeping with makeup on is a strict no! Make sure you clean your skin using the double cleansing method, that is first with an oil-based cleanser and then with a water-based one
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Application method
Gently massage the cleanser on your face in a circular motion for at least 30 seconds and a maximum of 60 seconds
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Follow a skincare routine
Following the elaborate 10-step skincare routine might feel impossible, but even if you stick to face wash, moisturiser and sunscreen, it's enough
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Use a toner
If you think it's an unnecessary step, you have got it wrong! Toners deep clean the skin by removing dirt and oil left by the cleanser
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Benefits
Toner also helps to tighten the pores and minimise its appearance and makes our face look bright and fresh
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Get a sleep routine
Make sure you get ample sleep as it can help to delay the signs of ageing and make your skin look naturally beautiful
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
Serum
Apply serum by dotting it over your face and neck and gently massage it in an upward circular motion until it gets completely absorbed
Image: Amyra Dastur Instagram
Benefits
They have skin hydrating and brightening properties that can lend you a youthful glow
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Clean your brushes
It is important to clean the brushes to avoid any bacterial buildup. For this, you can use your regular shampoo and conditioner to clean the brushes
Image: Avneet Kaur Official Instagram
Anti-ageing products
Even if you are in your 20s or 30s start incorporating anti-ageing products like eye cream with retinol to keep wrinkles and fine lines at bay
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
