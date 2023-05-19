mAY 19, 2023
Beauty routine
for glowing skin
Image- Pexels
First cleanse your face with an oil based cleanser to remove dirt or makeup
Oil cleanse
Image- Pexels
Next use a foam cleanser to get deep down into your pores
Foam cleanse
Image- Pexels
Gently scrub your face and wash it off after 10 minutes. It will help get rid of dead skin cells
Exfoliate
Image- Pexels
Use a gentle toner if you have sensitive skin. You can also use rose water as a toner
Tone
Image- Pexels
Apply to areas prone to problems like dark spots or acne and hydrate the skin
Essence
Image- Pexels
Gently dab the cream under your eye area
Eye cream
Image- Pexels
Apply serum all over your face in gentle upward strokes
Serum
Image- Pexels
Use a sheet mask or face mask once a week to get deep hydration to the skin
Face mask
Image- Pexels
Gently apply moisturiser all over the face
Moisturize
Image- Pexels
Use sunscreen as daily protection before going out
Sunscreen
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.