Jiya Surana

lifestyle

mAY 19, 2023

Beauty routine
for glowing skin

Image- Pexels

First cleanse your face with an oil based cleanser to remove dirt or makeup

Oil cleanse

Image- Pexels

Next use a foam cleanser to get deep down into your pores

Foam cleanse

Image- Pexels

Gently scrub your face and wash it off after 10 minutes. It will help get rid of dead skin cells

Exfoliate

Image- Pexels

Use a gentle toner if you have sensitive skin. You can also use rose water as a toner

Tone

Image- Pexels

Apply to areas prone to problems like dark spots or acne and hydrate the skin

Essence

Image- Pexels

Gently dab the cream under your eye area

Eye cream

Image- Pexels

Apply serum all over your face in gentle upward strokes

Serum

Image- Pexels

Use a sheet mask or face mask once a week to get deep hydration to the skin

Face mask

Image- Pexels

Gently apply moisturiser all over the face

Moisturize

Image- Pexels

Use sunscreen as daily protection before going out

Sunscreen

