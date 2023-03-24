MAR 24, 2023
Beauty secrets of Bollywood beauties
A healthy body can lead to healthy and smooth skin. Actresses swear by their Yoga and gym routine which keeps their bodies functioning in a healthy way
Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Body health
Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Aishwarya Rai believes in a lot of home remedies. She uses a crushed cucumber mask and sometimes even yogurt to moisturize her skin
Moisturizing
Turmeric is a pretty decent disinfectant. Raw turmeric can do wonders for your skin
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Turmeric
She applies a face pack consisting of wheat flour, turmeric, lime water, yogurt, and rose water to rejuvenate her skin
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka’s face pack
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Coconut oil
No matter how much you hate it, coconut oil keeps your hair fresh and healthy. Deepika Padukone shared that she still uses coconut oil for her hair and it works out for her
Regular usage of Aloe Vera can help with dark spots, sunburn, moisturizing, and acne
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Aloe Vera
Exfoliating will get rid of excess sebum, dirt, and dead cells. Actress Sara Ali Khan uses a fresh almond paste for exfoliating
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Exfoliate
Drinking enough water throughout the day will keep your skin hydrated. Many actresses swear by this rule to maintain their glow
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Hydrating!
A rich diet in vitamins and other nutrients can lead to smooth skin. Antioxidants detoxify your skin and make it glow
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Balanced diet
Slathering on a good layer of sunblock will prevent sun damage and will prevent the early onset of wrinkles
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Wear sunscreen
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.