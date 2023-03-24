Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

Beauty

MAR 24, 2023

Beauty secrets of Bollywood beauties

A healthy body can lead to healthy and smooth skin. Actresses swear by their Yoga and gym routine which keeps their bodies functioning in a healthy way

Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Body health

Source: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Aishwarya Rai believes in a lot of home remedies. She uses a crushed cucumber mask and sometimes even yogurt to moisturize her skin

Moisturizing 

Turmeric is a pretty decent disinfectant. Raw turmeric can do wonders for your skin

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Turmeric

She applies a face pack consisting of wheat flour, turmeric, lime water, yogurt, and rose water to rejuvenate her skin

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka’s face pack

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Coconut oil

No matter how much you hate it, coconut oil keeps your hair fresh and healthy. Deepika Padukone shared that she still uses coconut oil for her hair and it works out for her

Regular usage of Aloe Vera can help with dark spots, sunburn, moisturizing, and acne

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Aloe Vera

Exfoliating will get rid of excess sebum, dirt, and dead cells. Actress Sara Ali Khan uses a fresh almond paste for exfoliating

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Exfoliate

Drinking enough water throughout the day will keep your skin hydrated. Many actresses swear by this rule to maintain their glow

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Hydrating!

A rich diet in vitamins and other nutrients can lead to smooth skin. Antioxidants detoxify your skin and make it glow

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Balanced diet

Slathering on a good layer of sunblock will prevent sun damage and will prevent the early onset of wrinkles

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Wear sunscreen

