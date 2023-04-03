Heading 3

SUGANDHA SRIVASTAVA

Lifestyle 

APRIL 03, 2023

Beauty Secrets Of Mrunal Thakur

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Drinking plenty of water is important for keeping your skin hydrated and healthy

Hydrate your skin

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal believes in the importance of cleansing her face twice a day to remove dirt, oil, and makeup from her skin

Cleanse your skin regularly

She uses a moisturiser to keep her skin soft and supple

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Moisturize

Mrunal makes sure to use a good sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every day to protect her skin from the harmful UV rays

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Sun protection

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Good diet

She believes that a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables is essential for a  healthy and glowing skin

Mrunal stresses upon the importance of getting enough sleep to allow the skin to repair and rejuvenate itself

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Proper sleep

She prefers using natural and organic products for her skin and hair

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Use natural products

Regular exercise helps improve blood circulation, which is important for healthy skin

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Exercise

She avoids using products with harsh chemicals that can damage the skin and hair

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Avoid harsh chemicals

Mrunal believes that a positive attitude towards life and self-love are important for overall well-being, including skin health

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Positive attitude

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here