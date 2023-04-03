APRIL 03, 2023
Beauty Secrets Of Mrunal Thakur
Drinking plenty of water is important for keeping your skin hydrated and healthy
Hydrate your skin
Mrunal believes in the importance of cleansing her face twice a day to remove dirt, oil, and makeup from her skin
Cleanse your skin regularly
She uses a moisturiser to keep her skin soft and supple
Moisturize
Mrunal makes sure to use a good sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every day to protect her skin from the harmful UV rays
Sun protection
Good diet
She believes that a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables is essential for a healthy and glowing skin
Mrunal stresses upon the importance of getting enough sleep to allow the skin to repair and rejuvenate itself
Proper sleep
She prefers using natural and organic products for her skin and hair
Use natural products
Regular exercise helps improve blood circulation, which is important for healthy skin
Exercise
She avoids using products with harsh chemicals that can damage the skin and hair
Avoid harsh chemicals
Mrunal believes that a positive attitude towards life and self-love are important for overall well-being, including skin health
Positive attitude
