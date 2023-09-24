Heading 3

Kankana Das

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 24, 2023

Beauty secrets of Sai Pallavi

The South actress Sai Pallavi is famous for her dance move and a no-makeup look on screen

Sai Pallavi

Stay fit

She exercises daily to keep her body fit. Her focus is not on weight loss or achieving a zero figure. She exercises to keep herself healthy

The beauty reportedly said that she only take healthy foods which not only help her to maintain her beauty but fortify her internally as well externally 

Eat right

Keep hydrated

Sai Pallavi drinks a lot of water and keeps herself hydrated throughout the day

Sai Pallavi revealed in an interview that she avoids products with synthetic chemicals to for skin and hair care

Avoid synthetic products

She wash her hair every three days and uses natural products like aloe vera for her long tresses

Hair care

Since the beauty hardly uses any makeup for her shoots, it does not put any extra stress on her skin

Avoiding makeup

Sai always flaunts her real self and according to her what your skin issues are, you shouldn't be afraid to flaunt

Flaunt your flaws

Sai's last but not the least tip is to stress less and focus on your mental health

Stress less

Don't forget to smile through your skin woes and they will be driven away eventually 

Always smile

