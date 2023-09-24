Heading 3
Kankana Das
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 24, 2023
Beauty secrets of Sai Pallavi
The South actress Sai Pallavi is famous for her dance move and a no-makeup look on screen
Sai Pallavi's Instagram
Sai Pallavi
Stay fit
Sai Pallavi's Instagram
She exercises daily to keep her body fit. Her focus is not on weight loss or achieving a zero figure. She exercises to keep herself healthy
The beauty reportedly said that she only take healthy foods which not only help her to maintain her beauty but fortify her internally as well externally
Eat right
Sai Pallavi's Instagram
Keep hydrated
Sai Pallavi's Instagram
Sai Pallavi drinks a lot of water and keeps herself hydrated throughout the day
Sai Pallavi revealed in an interview that she avoids products with synthetic chemicals to for skin and hair care
Avoid synthetic products
Sai Pallavi's Instagram
She wash her hair every three days and uses natural products like aloe vera for her long tresses
Hair care
Sai Pallavi's Instagram
Since the beauty hardly uses any makeup for her shoots, it does not put any extra stress on her skin
Sai Pallavi's Instagram
Avoiding makeup
Sai always flaunts her real self and according to her what your skin issues are, you shouldn't be afraid to flaunt
Flaunt your flaws
Sai Pallavi's Instagram
Sai's last but not the least tip is to stress less and focus on your mental health
Stress less
Sai Pallavi's Instagram
Don't forget to smile through your skin woes and they will be driven away eventually
Always smile
Sai Pallavi's Instagram
