Beauty tips by Sanaya Irani
"Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon" actress Sanaya Irani has flawless skin and a great complexion. Also her dark brown eyes perfectly compliment her even skin tone
Sanaya Irani's flawless skin
Sanaya Irani strongly believes that outer glow comes from the inside. She makes sure that she consumes 4-5 litres of water every day and keeps her skin healthy and flawless
Aqua therapy
Sanaya daily follows her skin care routine which includes scrubbing, cleaning, toning followed by moisturization.
Daily habit
Sanaya makes sure that she regularly exfoliates her skin. It helps remove the dead skin cells to reveal softer and clearer skin underneath
Exfoliation
Spa
Sanaya loves to go for hair and body spas twice a month. Hair spas are often recommended by dermatologists to combat dandruff and hair fall
Herbal products
Khushi's aka Sanaya's grooming and skin maintenance products are usually herbal. She loves using various homemade ubtans
She recommends homemade ubtans because it's not harmful for any skin. According to her, for oily skin, wheat flour mixed with fresh cream and for dry face, besan/chickpea flour mixed with curd works wonders
For different skin type
As Sanaya prefers homemade ubtans, so she applies her DIY face masks twice a week
Face mask
Quality products
She does not like experimenting with brands, Sanaya always recommends using quality products when it comes to make-up. She prefers using MAC lipsticks and nail polishes, foundation by Chanel and blushes by Maybelline as they suit her skin
Sanaya loves to sleep and says that for effective output of to get flawless skin, it is essential to meet your sleep requirement
Sleep well
