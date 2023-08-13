Heading 3

Beauty tips by Sanaya Irani

"Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon" actress Sanaya Irani has flawless skin and a great complexion. Also her dark brown eyes perfectly compliment her even skin tone

Sanaya Irani's flawless skin 

Sanaya Irani strongly believes that outer glow comes from the inside. She makes sure that she consumes 4-5 litres of water every day and keeps her skin healthy and flawless

Aqua therapy 

Sanaya daily follows her skin care routine which includes scrubbing, cleaning, toning followed by moisturization.

Daily habit

Sanaya makes sure that she regularly exfoliates her skin. It helps remove the dead skin cells to reveal softer and clearer skin underneath 

Exfoliation

Spa 

Sanaya loves to go for hair and body spas twice a month. Hair spas are often recommended by dermatologists to combat dandruff and hair fall 

Herbal products

Khushi's aka Sanaya's grooming and skin maintenance products are usually herbal. She loves using various homemade ubtans 

She recommends homemade ubtans because it's not harmful for any skin. According to her, for oily skin, wheat flour mixed with fresh cream and for dry face, besan/chickpea flour mixed with curd works wonders

For different skin type

As Sanaya prefers homemade ubtans, so she applies her DIY face masks twice a week

Face mask

Quality products

She does not like experimenting with brands, Sanaya always recommends using quality products when it comes to make-up. She prefers using MAC lipsticks and nail polishes, foundation by Chanel and blushes by Maybelline as they suit her skin

Sanaya loves to sleep and says that for effective output of to get flawless skin, it is essential to meet your sleep requirement

Sleep well

