APRIL 20, 2023

Beauty Tips For Dusky Skin Tone

Use sunscreen daily to prevent hyperpigmentation and protect your skin from sun damage

Choose foundations and concealers that match your skin tone to avoid an ashy or grayish look

Opt for warm, rich colours for your eye shadow, blush, and lipstick that complement your skin tone

Moisturize your skin regularly to keep it hydrated and supple

Exfoliate regularly to remove dead skin cells and promote cell turnover

Use a colour corrector to neutralize any dark spots or blemishes before applying foundation or concealer

Use a bronzer to add warmth and dimension to your face

Don't be afraid to experiment with bold lip colors that complement your skin tone, such as deep plums, berries, and reds

Embrace your natural features and highlight them with makeup, such as your cheekbones or your eyes

Use a hydrating face mist throughout the day to refresh your skin and keep it glowing

