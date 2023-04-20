APRIL 20, 2023
Beauty Tips For Dusky Skin Tone
Use sunscreen daily to prevent hyperpigmentation and protect your skin from sun damage
Use Sunscreen
Choose foundations and concealers that match your skin tone to avoid an ashy or grayish look
Correct Foundation Shade
Opt for warm, rich colours for your eye shadow, blush, and lipstick that complement your skin tone
Eyeshadow Preference
Moisturize your skin regularly to keep it hydrated and supple
Moisturiser
Exfoliate
Exfoliate regularly to remove dead skin cells and promote cell turnover
Use a colour corrector to neutralize any dark spots or blemishes before applying foundation or concealer
Colour Corrector Shade
Use a bronzer to add warmth and dimension to your face
Use Bronzer
Don't be afraid to experiment with bold lip colors that complement your skin tone, such as deep plums, berries, and reds
Lip Shade Experimentation
Embrace your natural features and highlight them with makeup, such as your cheekbones or your eyes
Application Of Makeup
Use a hydrating face mist throughout the day to refresh your skin and keep it glowing
Hydrating Mist
