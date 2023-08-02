Heading 3
Beauty tips for glowing skin ft. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is someone who believes in following a clear skincare routine
Skincare Routine
She is known for her glass skin, lustrous hair and glam looks that are always on point
The secret to Janhvi Kapoor’s ever-glowing skin with just 6 tips are as follows
She follows a simple routine to avoid irritating her skin
Janhvi never tries too Hard With Skincare
Steaming brings her a step closer to Glowing Skin
She pours a little warm water into a bowl, puts a towel over her head and steams her face for 3 minutes
Leftovers Are Never Wasted
She likes mixing yoghurt with honey, mashed-up bananas and uses it as a face pack
Janhvi applies a homemade oil composed of dried-up flowers and Amla.
Never Too Old For Champis
Janhvi mixes some rosewater with glycerine and applies the solution to the skin before sleeping.
Depends On 2 Ingredients For Great Skin Overnight
Under eye mask
Janhvi also applies almond oil under the eyes to soothe the area, and relieve puffiness and inflammation
That’s it. That’s how simple Janhvi’s beauty routine is.
