 Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 02, 2023

Beauty tips for glowing skin ft. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is someone who believes in following a clear skincare routine

Skincare Routine 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

She is known for her glass skin, lustrous hair and glam looks that are always on point

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

On point 

The secret to Janhvi Kapoor’s ever-glowing skin with just 6 tips are as follows

Steps to follow 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

She follows a simple routine to avoid irritating her skin

Janhvi never tries too Hard With Skincare

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Steaming brings her a step closer to Glowing Skin

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

She pours a little warm water into a bowl, puts a towel over her head and steams her face for 3 minutes

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Leftovers Are Never Wasted

She likes mixing yoghurt with honey, mashed-up bananas and uses it as a face pack

Janhvi applies a homemade oil composed of dried-up flowers and Amla. 

Never Too Old For Champis

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Janhvi mixes some rosewater with glycerine and applies the solution to the skin before sleeping.

Depends On 2 Ingredients For Great Skin Overnight

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Under eye mask

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Janhvi also applies almond oil under the eyes to soothe the area, and relieve puffiness and inflammation 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

That’s it. That’s how simple Janhvi’s beauty routine is. 

Bookmark it 

