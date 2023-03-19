MAR 19, 2023
Beauty Tips From Kareena Kapoor
Kareena drinks coconut water daily and it's the secret ingredient that keeps her skin healthy
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Secret Ingredient
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena is a big supporter of contouring for getting the perfect glam look
Contouring
Applying the contour powder perfectly on your cheeks and jawline are crucial to getting the perfect look. Blending it along with the dark contour and using a highlighter helps create a sharp look
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Benefits Of Contouring
Kareena Kapoor ensures to remove all her makeup before going to bed
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Makeup Removing
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Important Step
Kareena Kapoor's skin care plan is quite simple. While she tries to follow the CTM (Cleanse, Tone And Moisturise) routine, the most important step which she always focuses on is moisturizing her skin
Her trick to always make her looks standout is pairing her eye makeup appropriately with her attire. Her eye makeup has always complemented her looks
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Eye Makeup
Perfectly maintained eyebrows will always make your look standout. Well shaped eyebrows definitely transform your look and make it look sharp
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Maintaining Eyebrows
Kareena feels that a pair of Jeans with a shirt works amazingly well in all situations. Moreover, whenever she is in a hurry she always prefers this combination
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Go To Outfit
Kareena’s diet mainly comprises green leafy vegetables, fruits, rice, dal, curd and chapatis. She also ensures that she gets 8 hours of sleep daily
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Diet For Glowing Skin
Kareena makes sure she drinks 8-10 glasses of boiled water everyday. She also stays away from aerated drinks. Drinking boiled water helps kill the bacteria which inturn prevents infections
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Boiled Water
