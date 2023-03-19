Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

BEAUTY

MAR 19, 2023

Beauty Tips From Kareena Kapoor

Kareena drinks coconut water daily and it's the secret ingredient that keeps her skin healthy

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Secret Ingredient 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Kareena is a big supporter of contouring for getting the perfect glam look 

Contouring 

Applying the contour powder perfectly on your cheeks and jawline are crucial to getting the perfect look. Blending it along with the dark contour and using a highlighter helps create a sharp look

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Benefits Of Contouring 

Kareena Kapoor ensures to remove all her makeup before going to bed 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Makeup Removing 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Important Step 

Kareena Kapoor's skin care plan is quite simple. While she tries to follow the CTM (Cleanse, Tone And Moisturise) routine, the most important step which she always focuses on is moisturizing her skin

Her trick to always make her looks standout is pairing her eye makeup appropriately with her attire. Her eye makeup has always complemented her looks

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Eye Makeup

Perfectly maintained eyebrows will always make your look standout. Well shaped eyebrows definitely transform your look and make it look sharp

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Maintaining Eyebrows 

Kareena feels that a pair of Jeans with a shirt works amazingly well in all situations. Moreover, whenever she is in a hurry she always prefers this combination

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Go To Outfit 

Kareena’s diet mainly comprises green leafy vegetables, fruits, rice, dal, curd and chapatis. She also ensures that she gets 8 hours of sleep daily

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Diet For Glowing Skin 

Kareena makes sure she drinks 8-10 glasses of boiled water everyday. She also stays away from aerated drinks. Drinking boiled water helps kill the bacteria which inturn prevents infections

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Boiled Water 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here