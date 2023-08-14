Heading 3
Beauty tips Katrina Kaif swears by
Katrina Kaif is the true queen of beauty and we've got our hands on her beauty tips
Kat approved
Katrina takes care of her skin from within, due credit must be given to her in-depth makeup knowledge and hacks
Katrina's diet has been an integral reason for her perfect body
Diet
Here are Kat’s 5 pearls of wisdom!
Wisdom
Don't underestimate the power of a facial massage
Don't underestimate the power of a facial massage
Always smudge your kajal
To make the eyes look softer and more defined, apply Kajal on your upper and lower lashline. Smudge it lightly using a black eyeshadow
The warmth of your fingers helps your makeup blend better and look more natural
Use your fingers to blend your makeup
Dunk your face in a bowl of ice to depuff, calm inflammation and tighten the skin
Ice the tiredness away
Nothing like a good DIY
A good DIY will always help you in a pinch. Katrina's favorite is a mix of honey and oatmeal to moisturize and exfoliate the skin
Folks, take note of these genius beauty tips ASAP!
