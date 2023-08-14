Heading 3

Beauty tips Katrina Kaif swears by 

Katrina Kaif is the true queen of beauty and we've got our hands on her beauty tips 

Katrina takes care of her skin from within, due credit must be given to her in-depth makeup knowledge and hacks

Katrina's diet has been an integral reason for her perfect body

Here are Kat’s 5 pearls of wisdom!

Don't underestimate the power of a facial massage

Don't underestimate the power of a facial massage

Always smudge your kajal 

To make the eyes look softer and more defined, apply Kajal on your upper and lower lashline. Smudge it lightly using a black eyeshadow

The warmth of your fingers helps your makeup blend better and look more natural

Use your fingers to blend your makeup

Dunk your face in a bowl of ice to depuff, calm inflammation and tighten the skin

Ice the tiredness away

Nothing like a good DIY

A good DIY will always help you in a pinch. Katrina's favorite is a mix of honey and oatmeal to moisturize and exfoliate the skin

Folks, take note of these genius beauty tips ASAP!

