Arpita Sarkar

Beauty

MAY 17, 2023

Beauty Tips To Steal From Sai Pallavi

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

South actress Sai Pallavi once revealed her beauty secrets in one of her interviews. Let’s check out 

Sai Pallavi’s beauty secrets 

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

“I believe that confidence is the real beauty,” said the actress in one of her interviews 

Confidence

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

Sai Pallavi follows a simple and effective skin care routine for her radiant skin as well as her curly hair 

Simply effective routine 

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

The actress said that doing exercise at least three times a day helps her maintaining glowing skin 

Exercise 

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

Her diet chart includes loads of vegetables and fruits 

Loads of veggies

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

“Focus on your mental health,” said the actress 

No to stress 

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

The diva said that she does not use expensive products rather rely on homemade organic products 

Organic products 

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

Sai Pallavi believes that washing her hair every 3 days covers the basics

Hair care timings 

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

The actress uses coconut oil before shampooing to avoid dry hair 

Coconut oil

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

One of her favorite products to use to get healthy soft hair is aloe vera gel 

Aloe vera 

