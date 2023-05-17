MAY 17, 2023
Beauty Tips To Steal From Sai Pallavi
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
South actress Sai Pallavi once revealed her beauty secrets in one of her interviews. Let’s check out
Sai Pallavi’s beauty secrets
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
“I believe that confidence is the real beauty,” said the actress in one of her interviews
Confidence
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi follows a simple and effective skin care routine for her radiant skin as well as her curly hair
Simply effective routine
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
The actress said that doing exercise at least three times a day helps her maintaining glowing skin
Exercise
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Her diet chart includes loads of vegetables and fruits
Loads of veggies
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
“Focus on your mental health,” said the actress
No to stress
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
The diva said that she does not use expensive products rather rely on homemade organic products
Organic products
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi believes that washing her hair every 3 days covers the basics
Hair care timings
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
The actress uses coconut oil before shampooing to avoid dry hair
Coconut oil
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
One of her favorite products to use to get healthy soft hair is aloe vera gel
Aloe vera
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.