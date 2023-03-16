Heading 3

Beauty tips to steal from Sara Ali Khan

                  pinkvilla 

Arjun Gupta

Beauty

mar 16, 2023

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

For Sara Ali Khan, beauty is about being yourself and it isn't just about makeup

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress says she follows a simple skin care routine: cleanse and moisturise

Simple routine

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Exercising not only for a better body but also for better health. It is the best way to detox your body naturally

Exercise

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Amidst all the chaos, bad mental health can lead to stress and pimples. Hence, taking some me-time throughout the day can prevent that. Wear a sheet mask for relaxation

Me-time

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Drinking lots of water is the one basic and non-negotiable rule if you want healthy skin

Hydrate all the way

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She drinks coconut water after every workout. It improves kidney health and has many antibacterial properties

Coconut water

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Take a spoonful of almond powder and gram flour, mix together with some milk and rosewater and apply it on your face for better glow and nourishment

almond and flour face pack

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She regularly applies honey with some malai on her face for healthy and bouncy skin

Honey face pack

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She never leaves home without applying a layer of sunblock on her face

Sunscreen!

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Having 8 hours of sleep in a day can be very beneficial to your skin

Fix your sleep schedule 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here