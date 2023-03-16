Beauty tips to steal from Sara Ali Khan
Arjun Gupta
mar 16, 2023
For Sara Ali Khan, beauty is about being yourself and it isn't just about makeup
Sara Ali Khan
The actress says she follows a simple skin care routine: cleanse and moisturise
Simple routine
Exercising not only for a better body but also for better health. It is the best way to detox your body naturally
Exercise
Amidst all the chaos, bad mental health can lead to stress and pimples. Hence, taking some me-time throughout the day can prevent that. Wear a sheet mask for relaxation
Me-time
Drinking lots of water is the one basic and non-negotiable rule if you want healthy skin
Hydrate all the way
She drinks coconut water after every workout. It improves kidney health and has many antibacterial properties
Coconut water
Take a spoonful of almond powder and gram flour, mix together with some milk and rosewater and apply it on your face for better glow and nourishment
almond and flour face pack
She regularly applies honey with some malai on her face for healthy and bouncy skin
Honey face pack
She never leaves home without applying a layer of sunblock on her face
Sunscreen!
Having 8 hours of sleep in a day can be very beneficial to your skin
Fix your sleep schedule
