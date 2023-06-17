Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

LIFESTYLE

JUNE 17, 2023

Bedtime routine based on zodiac sign

It is recommended for aries to practice journaling as they’re energetic, ambitious and need an outlet to pin down their thoughts to give their mind some rest

Image : Pexels

Aries

Tauruses are introverted and like to be in their comfort zone most of the time. It is recommended that they clean their surroundings and keep it positive and fragrant by using essential oils

Image : Pexels

Taurus

Geminis are very social and always have people around, which is why it is important to create an environment with less distractions and engage in activities that calm your over-stimulated senses

Gemini

Image : Pexels

Cancers are emotional and love to be cherished and taken care of. A form of self care during bed time can be sipping on a warm cup of tea

Cancer

Image : Pexels

Leo

Image : Pexels

Leos are known for their aesthetics. Lighting up your room with candles, getting into your silk pajamas and having a skin care routine is an ideal bedtime routine

Image : Pexels

Virgo

Virgos are professional and focus a lot on what they do. Therefore it is recommended to use guided meditation to help relax and improve focus

Libras are well balanced and organized, which is why crystal healing is recommended to alleviate negative energy and encourage a good night’s sleep

Libra

Image : Pexels

A self soothing night time is highly recommended for Scorpios. Since Scorpios are water signs, a warm shower can soothe the body and help with effective sleep

Scorpio

Image : Pexels

Sagittarius

Image : Pexels

They’re adventurous and spontaneous signs. Given that their mind is always occupied, having a dark quiet surrounding can help them fall asleep better

Image : Pexels

Capricorns are always trying to seek new opportunities and are always on the go. So it is recommended that Capricorns maintain a sleep schedule

Capricorn

Image : Pexels

Aquarians are creative and imaginative people. For bedtime, reading to wind down is recommended for good sleep

Aquarius

Image : Pexels

Pisces are loving and caring to the people they love, but tend to forget to care for themselves. So for some selfcare, Pisces should follow a skin care routine to pamper themselves before bed

Pisces

