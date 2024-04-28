Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 28, 2024
Bedtime Skincare Must Do's
As the day's chaos fades and you snuggle into your cozy haven, don't forget to give your skin the love it deserves before drifting into dreamland
Bedtime Skincare Ritual
Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Here are some bedtime skincare must-dos for waking up with a radiant glow
Do's
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Start by whisking away the day's grime and makeup with a gentle cleanser. Clean skin is the canvas for effective nighttime skincare
Gentle Cleansing
Image: Jasmine Bhasin Instagram
Hydrated skin is happy skin. Apply a nourishing moisturizer to lock in moisture and keep your skin plump and supple
Hydration Heroes
Image: Ashish ojha photography instagram
Don't neglect those delicate under-eye areas. Pat on an eye cream to reduce puffiness and diminish the appearance of dark circles
Image: Ashish ojha photography instagram
Eye Love
Serums with Purpose
Image: Ashish ojha photography instagram
Depending on your skin's needs, choose a serum that works its magic while you slumber. From brightening vitamin C to age-defying retinol, serums are your secret weapon
Consider a silk or satin pillowcase to reduce friction and minimize the risk of wrinkles. It's a little luxury that pampers your skin all night long. Also, remember to switch out pillowcases weekly
Pillowcase Switch
Image: Ashish ojha photography instagram
Keep a glass of water by your bedside. Sipping water before sleep helps your body stay hydrated throughout the night, promoting healthy skin
Sip Hydration
Image: Ashish ojha photography instagram
Reminder
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Remember, your skin works hard at night to repair and renew itself, so treat it kindly with these bedtime skincare essentials
Wake up refreshed and ready to conquer the day with a radiant, well-loved complexion
Fresh
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
