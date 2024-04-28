Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 28, 2024

Bedtime Skincare Must Do's

As the day's chaos fades and you snuggle into your cozy haven, don't forget to give your skin the love it deserves before drifting into dreamland

Bedtime Skincare Ritual

Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram 

Here are some bedtime skincare must-dos for waking up with a radiant glow

Do's 

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram 

Start by whisking away the day's grime and makeup with a gentle cleanser. Clean skin is the canvas for effective nighttime skincare

Gentle Cleansing

Image: Jasmine Bhasin Instagram 

Hydrated skin is happy skin. Apply a nourishing moisturizer to lock in moisture and keep your skin plump and supple

Hydration Heroes

Image: Ashish ojha photography instagram 

Don't neglect those delicate under-eye areas. Pat on an eye cream to reduce puffiness and diminish the appearance of dark circles

Image: Ashish ojha photography instagram 

Eye Love

Serums with Purpose

Image: Ashish ojha photography instagram 

Depending on your skin's needs, choose a serum that works its magic while you slumber. From brightening vitamin C to age-defying retinol, serums are your secret weapon

Consider a silk or satin pillowcase to reduce friction and minimize the risk of wrinkles. It's a little luxury that pampers your skin all night long. Also, remember to switch out pillowcases weekly

Pillowcase Switch

Image: Ashish ojha photography instagram

Keep a glass of water by your bedside. Sipping water before sleep helps your body stay hydrated throughout the night, promoting healthy skin

Sip Hydration

Image: Ashish ojha photography instagram

Reminder 

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram 

Remember, your skin works hard at night to repair and renew itself, so treat it kindly with these bedtime skincare essentials

Wake up refreshed and ready to conquer the day with a radiant, well-loved complexion

Fresh 

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram 

