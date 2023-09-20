Heading 3

Jiya Surana

SEPTEMBER 20, 2023

     Beginners multi-step           skincare routine     

Begin with gentle formulas. It's important to avoid overwhelming your skin with too many products that may not work well together

Don’t use too many acids together

Start by cleansing your face with a gentle facial cleanser to remove dirt and impurities

Cleansing 

Toner 

After cleansing, apply a toner to help balance your skin's pH levels and prepare it for the next steps

Next, apply a moisturizer to hydrate and nourish your skin. Look for one that suits your skin type

Moisturize 

SPF

In the morning, don't forget to apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to protect your skin from harmful UV rays

In the evening, consider adding a step like using a serum or facial oil to target specific skin concerns

Serum 

Once or twice a week, exfoliate your skin to remove dead skin cells and reveal a brighter complexion

Exfoliate 

Lastly, before bed, remove your makeup with a gentle makeup remover or cleansing oil, followed by your regular cleansing routine

Remove makeup 

Multi-step skincare routine will actually keep your skin looking youthful and clear even as you get older 

Step-by-step routine 

Gently massage the mixture onto your face in circular motions for a few minutes and rinse

Follow these essential tips 

