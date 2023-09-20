Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Beginners multi-step skincare routine
Begin with gentle formulas. It's important to avoid overwhelming your skin with too many products that may not work well together
Don’t use too many acids together
Start by cleansing your face with a gentle facial cleanser to remove dirt and impurities
Cleansing
Toner
After cleansing, apply a toner to help balance your skin's pH levels and prepare it for the next steps
Next, apply a moisturizer to hydrate and nourish your skin. Look for one that suits your skin type
Moisturize
SPF
In the morning, don't forget to apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to protect your skin from harmful UV rays
In the evening, consider adding a step like using a serum or facial oil to target specific skin concerns
Serum
Once or twice a week, exfoliate your skin to remove dead skin cells and reveal a brighter complexion
Exfoliate
Lastly, before bed, remove your makeup with a gentle makeup remover or cleansing oil, followed by your regular cleansing routine
Remove makeup
Multi-step skincare routine will actually keep your skin looking youthful and clear even as you get older
Step-by-step routine
Gently massage the mixture onto your face in circular motions for a few minutes and rinse
Follow these essential tips
