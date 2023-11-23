Heading 3

 Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 23, 2023

Beginners Skin Care Routine 

Begin your skincare routine with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt and impurities, providing a clean canvas for the following steps

Start with Cleansing

Image Source: Pexels 

Incorporate exfoliation 2-3 times a week to slough off dead skin cells, revealing a brighter complexion and promoting skin renewal

Exfoliate Regularly

Image Source: Pexels 

Apply a toner to balance the skin's pH levels and prepare it to absorb the upcoming skincare products more effectively

Tone for Balance

Image Source: Pexels 

Target specific skin concerns with serums containing ingredients like vitamin C for brightness or hyaluronic acid for hydration

Introduce Serums

Image Source: Pexels 

Hydrate your skin with a suitable moisturizer to lock in moisture and maintain a supple, healthy complexion

Embrace Moisturizing

Image Source: Pexels 

Address the delicate skin around your eyes with an eye cream, targeting issues like puffiness or dark circles

Eye Cream for Delicate Skin

Image Source: Pexels 

Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days, to prevent premature aging and damage

Sunscreen Every Day

Image Source: Pexels

Treat yourself to a weekly face mask to address specific concerns, whether it's hydration, acne, or brightening

Mask for Pampering

Image Source: Pexels 

Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out, contributing to a radiant and healthy complexion

Stay Hydrated

Image Source: Pexels 

Stick to your skincare routine consistently. Results may take time, so patience and commitment will yield the best outcomes for your skin's health

Consistency is Key

Image Source: Pexels 

