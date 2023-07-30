Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 30, 2023

Behaviors that show low Emotional intelligence 

People with low EQ tend to argue a lot and refuse to listen to what others have to say

Always have to be 'Right'

Image: Pexels

People with low EQ are oblivious to other's feelings

Image: Pexels

Oblivious to other's feelings

People with low EQ often do not know the right thing to say

Insensitive

Image: Pexels

People with low EQ have very little insight into how emotions lead to problems. They do not hold themselves accountable for their actions

Blame others for their problems 

Image: Pexels

Poor coping skills 

Image: Pexels

They are unable to cope with emotionally charged situations and often walk away from them

Image: Pexels

Emotional outbursts

They struggle with regulating and controlling their emotions which can lead to outbursts 

People with a low EQ often have very few friends due to the lack of emotional characteristics 

They struggle with relationships 

Image: Pexels

People with low emotional intelligence tend to shift everything towards them trying to prove that they've had it better or worse 

Turning conversations toward them

Image: Pexels

Passive-aggressiveness

Image: Pexels

People with low Emotional intelligence tend to find it extremely hard to communicate when they are hurt or offended which can cause them to be passive-aggressive 

Image: Pexels

People with low emotional intelligence hate sit-down conversations that openly discuss each other's emotions to resolve conflict

Avoiding confrontation 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here