Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 30, 2023
Behaviors that show low Emotional intelligence
People with low EQ tend to argue a lot and refuse to listen to what others have to say
Always have to be 'Right'
Image: Pexels
People with low EQ are oblivious to other's feelings
Image: Pexels
Oblivious to other's feelings
People with low EQ often do not know the right thing to say
Insensitive
Image: Pexels
People with low EQ have very little insight into how emotions lead to problems. They do not hold themselves accountable for their actions
Blame others for their problems
Image: Pexels
Poor coping skills
Image: Pexels
They are unable to cope with emotionally charged situations and often walk away from them
Image: Pexels
Emotional outbursts
They struggle with regulating and controlling their emotions which can lead to outbursts
People with a low EQ often have very few friends due to the lack of emotional characteristics
They struggle with relationships
Image: Pexels
People with low emotional intelligence tend to shift everything towards them trying to prove that they've had it better or worse
Turning conversations toward them
Image: Pexels
Passive-aggressiveness
Image: Pexels
People with low Emotional intelligence tend to find it extremely hard to communicate when they are hurt or offended which can cause them to be passive-aggressive
Image: Pexels
People with low emotional intelligence hate sit-down conversations that openly discuss each other's emotions to resolve conflict
Avoiding confrontation
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.