Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 16, 2023

Believe in yourself quotes

"Believe you can and you're halfway there." 

#1

"You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." 

#2 

"Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle." 

#3 

"Self-confidence is the best outfit, rock it and own it."

  #4

"Trust yourself. You know more than you think you do."

  #5

"The only person who can pull me down is myself, and I'm not going to let myself pull me down anymore." 

 #6

"Believe in yourself, take on your challenges, dig deep within yourself to conquer fears. Never let anyone bring you down. You got to keep going." 

 #7

"You have within you right now, everything you need to deal with whatever the world can throw at you."

  #8

“If you don’t give up on something you truly believe in, you will find a way.”

#9

"Believe in yourself. You are braver than you think, more talented than you know, and capable of more than you imagine."

#10 

