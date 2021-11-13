Nov 13, 2021

FASHION

Benefits of applying honey on your face

Author: Joyce Joyson

Honey is a Natural moisturiser that not only softens the outer layer of the skin but penetrates deep inside it to grant hydration

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Natural moisturiser

It is also a great cleanser that gently pulls off the dirt and oil from the face and lends a hydrating glow

Pore cleanser

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

For a DIY mask, take 1 tbsp of oats and honey each and mix it with ½ tsp of water. Apply and wash off after 10 minutes

Exfoliation

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Want bright-looking, even-toned skin? Combine some honey with tomato juice or yoghurt to make a face pack

Skin Brightening

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Say goodbye to saggy skin by teaming honey with jojoba or coconut oil to make skin firmer

Skin tightening

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Are stubborn scars not fading away? Use raw honey in the affected area to lighten the scars and minimise inflammation

 Fades scars

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

To get that lustrous skin, make a mask by mixing equal parts of honey and milk. Leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse off with warm water

 Eternal glow

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

De-tan your skin by making a paste using 1 tbsp of honey, rosewater and a pinch of turmeric. Apply the paste and rinse off after 15 minutes

 Tan removal

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Calm down your skin by using a honey and aloe vera face pack that helps to reduce inflammation and redness instantly

Soothes sunburn

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari

Get super soft skin by mixing 2 tbsp of honey with 1 mashed banana and apply the paste daily on the face

Soft, supple skin

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

thanks for reading
next: Celeb inspired backless blouses to slay

Click Here