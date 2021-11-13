Nov 13, 2021
FASHION
Benefits of applying honey on your face
Author: Joyce Joyson
Honey is a Natural moisturiser that not only softens the outer layer of the skin but penetrates deep inside it to grant hydrationImage: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Natural moisturiser
It is also a great cleanser that gently pulls off the dirt and oil from the face and lends a hydrating glow
Pore cleanserImage: Tara Sutaria Instagram
For a DIY mask, take 1 tbsp of oats and honey each and mix it with ½ tsp of water. Apply and wash off after 10 minutes
ExfoliationImage: Hina Khan Instagram
Want bright-looking, even-toned skin? Combine some honey with tomato juice or yoghurt to make a face pack
Skin BrighteningImage: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Say goodbye to saggy skin by teaming honey with jojoba or coconut oil to make skin firmer
Skin tighteningImage: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Are stubborn scars not fading away? Use raw honey in the affected area to lighten the scars and minimise inflammation
Fades scarsImage: Yami Gautam Instagram
To get that lustrous skin, make a mask by mixing equal parts of honey and milk. Leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse off with warm water
Eternal glowImage: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
De-tan your skin by making a paste using 1 tbsp of honey, rosewater and a pinch of turmeric. Apply the paste and rinse off after 15 minutes
Tan removalImage: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Calm down your skin by using a honey and aloe vera face pack that helps to reduce inflammation and redness instantly
Soothes sunburnImage: Aditi Rao Hydari
Get super soft skin by mixing 2 tbsp of honey with 1 mashed banana and apply the paste daily on the face
Soft, supple skinImage: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Celeb inspired backless blouses to slay