Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 18, 2023

Benefits of 10 minute meditation 

Many people don’t have hours to spend on meditation and mindfulness. But it is possible to implement 10-minute sessions into your busy schedule every day

Meditation

It is a mind-body practice that includes calming your mind and channeling inner peace

What is meditation?

A 10 minute meditation session helps start your day with productivity and purpose

Start your day with purpose and clarity

Meditation is a healthy tool to use when trying to navigate through negative emotions

Gain control over emotions

Decrease stress and anxiety

Meditation is a powerful tool for lowering blood pressure

Increase brain power and focus

Studies show that meditation can increase the brain’s ability to process information and increase attention span

10 minute meditation helps reduce age related memory loss

Reduces memory loss

A 10 minute guided meditation can help you focus on your thoughts before bed which in turn can help you stay asleep longer

Improves sleep quality

Increase self awareness

Self-inquiry meditation allows you to delve deep into your inner thought and desires. It can also help you transform your negative thoughts into constructive ones

Many believe that changes in the brain help change a person’s perception of pain. They feel less pain after practicing meditation

Reduces pain

