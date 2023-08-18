Heading 3
Benefits of 10 minute meditation
Many people don’t have hours to spend on meditation and mindfulness. But it is possible to implement 10-minute sessions into your busy schedule every day
Meditation
It is a mind-body practice that includes calming your mind and channeling inner peace
What is meditation?
A 10 minute meditation session helps start your day with productivity and purpose
Start your day with purpose and clarity
Meditation is a healthy tool to use when trying to navigate through negative emotions
Gain control over emotions
Decrease stress and anxiety
Meditation is a powerful tool for lowering blood pressure
Increase brain power and focus
Studies show that meditation can increase the brain’s ability to process information and increase attention span
10 minute meditation helps reduce age related memory loss
Reduces memory loss
A 10 minute guided meditation can help you focus on your thoughts before bed which in turn can help you stay asleep longer
Improves sleep quality
Increase self awareness
Self-inquiry meditation allows you to delve deep into your inner thought and desires. It can also help you transform your negative thoughts into constructive ones
Many believe that changes in the brain help change a person’s perception of pain. They feel less pain after practicing meditation
Reduces pain
