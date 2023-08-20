Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 20, 2023

Benefits of a toner

Image: Pexels 

Level up your skincare with the magic of toner

Level up 

Toner is the first step for your journey to confident and glowing skin 

Image: Pexels 

Say hello to toner 

Let's spill the tea on why toner deserves a prime spot in your skin care routine

Image: Pexels 

Spill the beans 

Toner preps your Canvas, hydrates and gets it ready to soak up all the goodness from your serums and moisturisers. Cheers to that dewy glow!

Image: Pexels 

Hydrates and refreshes

Tightens pores

Image: Pexels 

Toner helps minimise the look of pores, giving you that flawless finish you've been dreaming of

Image: Pexels

Balances pH

Say goodbye to imbalanced skin! Toner helps restore your skin's natural pH, keeping it happy and ready to tackle whatever the day throws at it

Toner helps serum work even better by creating a receptive canvas for them to penetrate deeper

Enhance absorption 

Image: Pexels

Toner sweeps away any leftover traces of dirt, makeup, or oil after cleansing. It's like a gentle reset button for your skin, leaving it fresh and clean

Goodbye residue

Image: Pexels

Prep for glow

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Toner sets the stage, making sure your skin is ready to dazzle

Image: Pexels 

Flaunt that beauty and remember to wear your skin proudly

Flaunt it

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here