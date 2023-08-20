Heading 3
Benefits of a toner
Image: Pexels
Level up your skincare with the magic of toner
Level up
Toner is the first step for your journey to confident and glowing skin
Image: Pexels
Say hello to toner
Let's spill the tea on why toner deserves a prime spot in your skin care routine
Image: Pexels
Spill the beans
Toner preps your Canvas, hydrates and gets it ready to soak up all the goodness from your serums and moisturisers. Cheers to that dewy glow!
Image: Pexels
Hydrates and refreshes
Tightens pores
Image: Pexels
Toner helps minimise the look of pores, giving you that flawless finish you've been dreaming of
Image: Pexels
Balances pH
Say goodbye to imbalanced skin! Toner helps restore your skin's natural pH, keeping it happy and ready to tackle whatever the day throws at it
Toner helps serum work even better by creating a receptive canvas for them to penetrate deeper
Enhance absorption
Image: Pexels
Toner sweeps away any leftover traces of dirt, makeup, or oil after cleansing. It's like a gentle reset button for your skin, leaving it fresh and clean
Goodbye residue
Image: Pexels
Prep for glow
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Toner sets the stage, making sure your skin is ready to dazzle
Image: Pexels
Flaunt that beauty and remember to wear your skin proudly
Flaunt it
