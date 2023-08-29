Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

lifestyle

AUGUST 29, 2023

Benefits of aerobics 

Image: Pexels

Do you know people with the risk of heart disease are recommended to perform aerobic exercise regularly? It is beneficial for the cardiovascular health

Heart Health 

Aerobics can reduce your blood pressure levels and help you manage its symptoms 

Image: Pexels

Controls blood pressure 

People with this health condition too can include aerobics in their fitness routine! But it is advisable to consult a doctor before starting the exercise 

Image: Pexels

Asthma

Low-impact aqua-aerobic exercise can aid you to lower back pain and enhance back muscle functioning

Image: Pexels

reduce lower back pain 

Better sleep 

Image: Pexels

If you have trouble sleeping owing to stress or other conditions, perform aerobics to solve this problem 

Image: Pexels 

Weight loss 

To achieve your ideal weight, it is crucial to emphasize on diet and exercise! Aerobic exercise might help you with weight loss 

In today’s day and age, diabetes is not uncommon. But it is important to monitor the levels closely. This exercise will help you keep your insulin levels under check 

Regulates blood sugar 

Image: Pexels 

Are you feeling dull or stressed? Aerobics is to your rescue! Include this exercise in your daily fitness routine to see effective results 

Improves mood 

Image: Pexels

Strengthens muscles 

Image: Pexels

This exercise form contributes to muscle strengthening. It can be of great aid as you age and your muscles might succumb to age 

Image: Pexels 

It is proven that people who engage in aerobic exercises tend to have better immunity against viral illness 

Immune system

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here