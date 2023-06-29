Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUNe 29, 2023

Benefits of almond butter 

Carbohydrates and fibers make important components of almond butter. They help one feel full and keep their intake in check 

Aids with weight loss

Image: Pexels

Omega-3 Fatty Acids perform the function of antioxidants with several benefits. Almond butter is rich in this antioxidant 

Image: Pexels

Packed with Omega-3 Fatty Acids

The omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E in almond butter protect the blood vessels from clogging and improve the heart health 

Lowers the risk of Cardiovascular disease 

Image:  Pexels

Almonds are known to enhance memory and the vitamin E, folate, and other nutrients also enhance the functioning of the brain 

Better brain functioning 

Image:  Pexels

 Facilitates healthy pregnancy 

Image:  Pexels

This nut butter contains calcium and iron which are essential for pregnant women. It also prevents pre-term labor 

Image:  Pexels

Boosts digestive health 

If you are troubled with digestion issues and feel constipated constantly, try including almond butter in your diet 


Enhances bone health 

Image:  Pexels

Are you aware that bones need calcium, magnesium and some other nutrients to remain strong? This nut butter is packed with all of these 

High insulin resistance affects the glucose levels in the body, posing a risk of diabetes. But the magnesium in almond butter aids in reducing insulin resistance

Reduces diabetes risk 

Image:  Pexels

Targets skin inflammation 

Image:  Pexels

Almond butter is not only enriched with omega-3 fatty acids but also omega-6 fatty acids which are known to target skin inflammation 

Image:  Pexels

This nut butter is packed with mono-unsaturated fats which reduces the bad cholesterol and increases the good cholesterol 

Increases good cholesterol 

