Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUNe 29, 2023
Benefits of almond butter
Carbohydrates and fibers make important components of almond butter. They help one feel full and keep their intake in check
Aids with weight loss
Omega-3 Fatty Acids perform the function of antioxidants with several benefits. Almond butter is rich in this antioxidant
Packed with Omega-3 Fatty Acids
The omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E in almond butter protect the blood vessels from clogging and improve the heart health
Lowers the risk of Cardiovascular disease
Almonds are known to enhance memory and the vitamin E, folate, and other nutrients also enhance the functioning of the brain
Better brain functioning
Facilitates healthy pregnancy
This nut butter contains calcium and iron which are essential for pregnant women. It also prevents pre-term labor
Boosts digestive health
If you are troubled with digestion issues and feel constipated constantly, try including almond butter in your diet
Enhances bone health
Are you aware that bones need calcium, magnesium and some other nutrients to remain strong? This nut butter is packed with all of these
High insulin resistance affects the glucose levels in the body, posing a risk of diabetes. But the magnesium in almond butter aids in reducing insulin resistance
Reduces diabetes risk
Targets skin inflammation
Almond butter is not only enriched with omega-3 fatty acids but also omega-6 fatty acids which are known to target skin inflammation
This nut butter is packed with mono-unsaturated fats which reduces the bad cholesterol and increases the good cholesterol
Increases good cholesterol
