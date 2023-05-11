MAY 11, 2023
Benefits Of Almond Oil For Dark Circles
According to the ScienceDirect Journal & Books, Oleic acid, linoleic acid, and palmitic acids are integral to almond oil and maintain skin moisture and strength
Moisturizer
Almond oil is water-insoluble but lipophilic (attracted to skin oils and fats) according to the ScienceDirect Journal & Books. Thus, it helps in the easier absorption of sunscreen gels and creams
Natural sunscreen
According to the ScienceDirect Journal & Books, the emollient properties hydrate the skin and restore its pH, tone, and elasticity. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of almond oil reduce redness, puffiness, and fine lines in the skin, making it glow
Brightens dull skin
How to use almond oil for dark circles
There are ways you can use almond oil to get rid of dark circles. Check out
Apply a small amount of almond oil directly to the skin around your eyes, either with clean fingers or a cotton ball. Gently massage the oil into the skin, using circular motions. Leave the oil on overnight and rinse off with warm water in the morning
Direct application of almond oil
According to the Aromatherapist Robert Tisserand, Lavender oil – which has anti-inflammatory and sun-protective characteristics – can help reduce puffiness, inflammation, and sun damage when used in combination with almond oil
Almond oil as a carrier oil
Check out few ways to add almond oil to your daily skin-care ingredients to reap better results, according to the National Library Of Medicine US
Almond oil with other natural ingredients
A ½ teaspoon of each can be mixed and massaged in the under-eye at bedtime. Leave it on overnight. The regimen has to be repeated regularly for the best benefits
Almond oil and honey
Mix equal quantities of almond oil and aloe vera gel and massage the mixtures around the eye, and wash them off after 1 hour
Almond oil and aloe vera gel
Mix equal quantities of both, massage the mixtures around the eye, and wash them off after 1 hour
Almond oil and turmeric
