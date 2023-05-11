Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

lifestyle

MAY 11, 2023

Benefits of aloe vera for hair

Aloe vera has enzymes that promote hair growth by stimulating the hair follicles and improving blood circulation

Promotes hair growth

Aloe vera has natural conditioning properties that help to hydrate and moisturise the hair, leaving it soft and shiny

Conditions hair

Aloe vera has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties that can help to reduce dandruff and itchy scalp

Reduces dandruff

Soothes scalp

Aloe vera has a cooling effect that helps to soothe an irritated scalp, reducing inflammation and itching

Aloe vera contains proteolytic enzymes that repair dead skin cells on the scalp, preventing hair breakage

Prevents hair breakage

Aloe vera is rich in vitamins and minerals that help to strengthen the hair from the root, making it less prone to breakage

Strengthens hair

Aloe vera has a natural pH level that helps to balance the pH level of the scalp, which in turn promotes healthy hair growth

Balances pH levels

Aloe vera has natural astringent properties that help to remove excess oil from the scalp, which can lead to greasy hair

Removes excess oil

Aloe vera contains polysaccharides that help to stimulate cell growth, which can prevent hair loss and promote healthy hair growth

Prevents hair loss

Aloe vera contains vitamins and minerals that help to improve the overall texture of the hair, making it smoother and more manageable

Improves hair texture

