MAY 11, 2023
Benefits of aloe vera for hair
Aloe vera has enzymes that promote hair growth by stimulating the hair follicles and improving blood circulation
Promotes hair growth
Aloe vera has natural conditioning properties that help to hydrate and moisturise the hair, leaving it soft and shiny
Conditions hair
Aloe vera has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties that can help to reduce dandruff and itchy scalp
Reduces dandruff
Soothes scalp
Aloe vera has a cooling effect that helps to soothe an irritated scalp, reducing inflammation and itching
Aloe vera contains proteolytic enzymes that repair dead skin cells on the scalp, preventing hair breakage
Prevents hair breakage
Aloe vera is rich in vitamins and minerals that help to strengthen the hair from the root, making it less prone to breakage
Strengthens hair
Aloe vera has a natural pH level that helps to balance the pH level of the scalp, which in turn promotes healthy hair growth
Balances pH levels
Aloe vera has natural astringent properties that help to remove excess oil from the scalp, which can lead to greasy hair
Removes excess oil
Aloe vera contains polysaccharides that help to stimulate cell growth, which can prevent hair loss and promote healthy hair growth
Prevents hair loss
Aloe vera contains vitamins and minerals that help to improve the overall texture of the hair, making it smoother and more manageable
Improves hair texture
