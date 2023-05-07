Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Beauty

MAY 07, 2023

Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar On Skin

Image : Pexels

Hyperpigmentation is the occurrence of dark spots on the skin due to excess melanin production. According to Zena Medical, malic acid is a great agent that can effectively reduce melanin production and it’s present in apple cider vinegar

Control hyperpigmentation 

Image : Pexels

According to Zena Medical, apple cider vinegar is an amazing skin exfoliator. Lactic, citric, and malic acids are some of the natural alpha hydroxyl acids which exfoliate skin like a pro, and apple cider vinegar contains them all

Great exfoliator 

Image : Pexels

It can initiate unwanted skin issues like irritation, roughness, and dryness or create patches on the skin. To counter this effect, you can use a diluted version of apple cider vinegar on your skin as a toner or pH balancer to remove dirt and minimize pores

Balancing agent for skin pH

Image : Pexels

According to Academia, sunburn may create skin irritation and inflammation for certain skin types. Apple cider vinegar contains anti-inflammatory compounds that may act on such inflammation to minimize them

Relief from sunburn 

Image : Pexels

Apple cider vinegar is a rich source of acetic acid. As you apply its diluted version, over the area where you have skin tag(s), it will dry out the tag(s) and will eventually fall off

Free skin from tags 

Image : Pexels

According to Opus Care Organisation, apple cider vinegar works as a great cleansing agent that unclogs your pores, removes bacteria, and deep cleans your skin so that they don’t have a place to grow at all

Deals with acne 

Apple cider vinegar is antibacterial and antifungal in nature that kills bacteria and yeast present on your skin

Treats skin infections 

Image : Pexels

Apple cider vinegar can also be used as a toner because it helps to tighten skin, lighten skin tone and free it from unwanted spots. Try this to treat your aging spots

Treats aging spots 

Image : Pexels

Apple cider vinegar is a great cleanser. Regular use of this power ingredient can remove all toxins from your skin. However, remember to use its diluted version

Frees your face from toxins 

Image : Pexels

Body odor is a perennial problem for some. But apple cider vinegar has antibacterial and antifungal properties that fight the bacteria responsible for creating such odor

Deals with body odor 

