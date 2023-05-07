Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar On Skin

Hyperpigmentation is the occurrence of dark spots on the skin due to excess melanin production. According to Zena Medical, malic acid is a great agent that can effectively reduce melanin production and it’s present in apple cider vinegar
Control hyperpigmentation
According to Zena Medical, apple cider vinegar is an amazing skin exfoliator. Lactic, citric, and malic acids are some of the natural alpha hydroxyl acids which exfoliate skin like a pro, and apple cider vinegar contains them all
Great exfoliator
It can initiate unwanted skin issues like irritation, roughness, and dryness or create patches on the skin. To counter this effect, you can use a diluted version of apple cider vinegar on your skin as a toner or pH balancer to remove dirt and minimize pores
Balancing agent for skin pH
According to Academia, sunburn may create skin irritation and inflammation for certain skin types. Apple cider vinegar contains anti-inflammatory compounds that may act on such inflammation to minimize them
Relief from sunburn
Apple cider vinegar is a rich source of acetic acid. As you apply its diluted version, over the area where you have skin tag(s), it will dry out the tag(s) and will eventually fall off
Free skin from tags
According to Opus Care Organisation, apple cider vinegar works as a great cleansing agent that unclogs your pores, removes bacteria, and deep cleans your skin so that they don’t have a place to grow at all
Deals with acne
Apple cider vinegar is antibacterial and antifungal in nature that kills bacteria and yeast present on your skin
Treats skin infections
Apple cider vinegar can also be used as a toner because it helps to tighten skin, lighten skin tone and free it from unwanted spots. Try this to treat your aging spots
Treats aging spots
Apple cider vinegar is a great cleanser. Regular use of this power ingredient can remove all toxins from your skin. However, remember to use its diluted version
Frees your face from toxins
Body odor is a perennial problem for some. But apple cider vinegar has antibacterial and antifungal properties that fight the bacteria responsible for creating such odor