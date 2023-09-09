Benefits of applying egg on hair

Applying egg on the scalp or hair is one of those effective hair hacks that has been in use for centuries. Here's why!
Years Long Hack
Eggs are a rich source of proteins. The yellow part, called the yolk, especially contains several components that enrich hair health and growth
Rich In Protein
Apart from protein, eggs are rich in Vitamin B2, Vitamin B12, and other nourishing minerals. Hence, one cannot even imagine the usefulness of applying egg on hair
High Quality Vitamin
The nutrients present in eggs increase the rate of growth of scalp hair, thereby increasing the thickness of hair. Moreover, homemade egg masks are also quite beneficial to nourish the strands
Promotes Hair Growth
Prevents Hair Loss
Eggs being the powerhouse of proteins and vitamins provide essential nutrients to the hair that strengthen the roots. It gradually reduces hair fall and hair breakage
Regular use of eggs also helps in achieving long-lasting shine. The deep conditioning promotes the nourishment of hair and strands become healthy and hydrated
Adds Shine To Hair
Eggs are beneficial for minimizing hair frizz and maintaining a proper nourishment of the hair roots. Regular application of egg whites promotes hydration and makes dull hair shiny and healthy
Repairs Hair Damage
Split ends have now become so common that every woman wants to get rid of it. So applying eggs is one of the best ways to fight dullness and eliminate split ends. Further, eggs help in improving hair elasticity, too
Fights Split Ends
Dandruff is caused by to dry scalp and lack of hydration. Eggs provide proper nourishment and maintain the hydration level, thereby preventing dandruff formation at the scalp
Prevents Dandruff
Since eggs are rich in vitamins and proteins, they act as natural conditioners for hair. It also leads to a good texture and prevents frizz