 Mohit K. Dixit

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 09, 2023

Benefits of applying egg on hair

Applying egg on the scalp or hair is one of those effective hair hacks that has been in use for centuries. Here's why!

Years Long Hack

Image: Pexels

Eggs are a rich source of proteins. The yellow part, called the yolk, especially contains several components that enrich hair health and growth

 Rich In Protein

Image: Pexels

Apart from protein, eggs are rich in Vitamin B2, Vitamin B12, and other nourishing minerals. Hence, one cannot even imagine the usefulness of applying egg on hair

High Quality Vitamin

Image: Pexels

The nutrients present in eggs increase the rate of growth of scalp hair, thereby increasing the thickness of hair. Moreover, homemade egg masks are also quite beneficial to nourish the strands

Promotes Hair Growth

Image: Pexels

Prevents Hair Loss

Image: Pexels

Eggs being the powerhouse of proteins and vitamins provide essential nutrients to the hair that strengthen the roots. It gradually reduces hair fall and hair breakage

Regular use of eggs also helps in achieving long-lasting shine. The deep conditioning promotes the nourishment of hair and strands become healthy and hydrated

Adds Shine To Hair

Image: Pexels

Eggs are beneficial for minimizing hair frizz and maintaining a proper nourishment of the hair roots. Regular application of egg whites promotes hydration and makes dull hair shiny and healthy

Repairs Hair Damage

Image: Pexels

Split ends have now become so common that every woman wants to get rid of it. So applying eggs is one of the best ways to fight dullness and eliminate split ends. Further, eggs help in improving hair elasticity, too

Fights Split Ends

Image: Pexels

Dandruff is caused by to dry scalp and lack of hydration. Eggs provide proper nourishment and maintain the hydration level, thereby preventing dandruff formation at the scalp

Prevents Dandruff

Image: Pexels

Since eggs are rich in vitamins and proteins, they act as natural conditioners for hair. It also leads to a good texture and prevents frizz

Improves Hair Texture

Image: Pexels

