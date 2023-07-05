Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUly 05, 2023
Benefits of Argan oil
Argan oil is rich in nutrients that target dry and flaky skin. It also boosts the skin elasticity and keeps the skin hydrated
Hydrates the skin
Image: Pexels
It is proven that regular consumption of argan oil is associated with the prevention of diabetes
Image: Pexels
Diabetes prevention
Do you have stretch marks? Or do you wish to prevent them? Add this magical oil to your skincare regime
Targets stretch marks
Image: Pexels
This magical oil has the potential to slow down the growth of certain cancer cells in the body
Anticancer properties
Image: Pexels
Protects against sun damage
Image: Pexels
Argan oil acts as a physical barrier against the sun-damage. It also reduces the appearance of sunspots
Image: Pexels
Tends to the heart health
This magical oil is rich in oleic acid and Omega 9 fatty acids which are associated with good heart health
This oil controls the sebum production of the skin and its anti-inflammatory properties reduce breakouts eventually
Suits oily & acne-prone skin
Image: Pexels
It is noticed that regular consumption of argan oil reduces bad cholesterol and keeps it in check
Reduces bad cholesterol
Image: Pexels
Prevents hair damage
Image: Pexels
Using argan oil before heat styling your hair or as a serum will prevent any possible heat damage
Image: Pexels
It is very easy to include argan oil in your beauty and health regime to gain its widespread benefits
Easy inclusion
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.