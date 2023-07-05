Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUly 05, 2023

Benefits of Argan oil 

Argan oil is rich in nutrients that target dry and flaky skin. It also boosts the skin elasticity and keeps the skin hydrated 

Hydrates the skin 

Image: Pexels 

It is proven that regular consumption of argan oil is associated with the prevention of diabetes 

Image: Pexels 

Diabetes prevention 

Do you have stretch marks? Or do you wish to prevent them? Add this magical oil to your skincare regime 

Targets stretch marks 

Image: Pexels 

This magical oil has the potential to slow down the growth of certain cancer cells in the body 

 Anticancer properties 

Image: Pexels 

Protects against sun damage 

Image: Pexels 

Argan oil acts as a physical barrier against the sun-damage. It also reduces the appearance of sunspots 

Image: Pexels 

 Tends to the heart health 

This magical oil is rich in oleic acid and Omega 9 fatty acids which are associated with good heart health 

This oil controls the sebum production of the skin and its anti-inflammatory properties reduce breakouts eventually 

 Suits oily & acne-prone skin

Image: Pexels 

It is noticed that regular consumption of argan oil reduces bad cholesterol and keeps it in check 

 Reduces bad cholesterol 

Image: Pexels 

Prevents hair damage 

Image: Pexels 

Using argan oil before heat styling your hair or as a serum will prevent any possible heat damage 

Image: Pexels 

It is very easy to include argan oil in your beauty and health regime to gain its widespread benefits 

Easy inclusion

