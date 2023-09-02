Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 02, 2023
Benefits of argan oil for skin and hair
Argan oil acts as a great moisturiser and is truly is a game-changer for ones with dry and dehydrated skin
Moisturiser
It is replete with oleic acid, linoleic acid, and fatty acids that help improve skin health, reduce wrinkles and stimulate collagen production
Benefit
You can apply argan oil by mixing it with your face cream. Also, you can use it to seal in the moisture in your mane after you have applied a conditioning product
Usage
Take lemon and honey in a 2:1 ratio and add a few drops of argan oil. If you have oily skin then you can replace honey with curd
For glowing skin
Massage the mixture onto clean skin and leave it for 10 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water
To get soft and smooth hair, use argan oil, which contains vitamin E that helps to smoothen the rough hair shafts
Hydrates tresses
Make a hydrating mask by mixing 2 tbsp of apple cider with 1 tbsp of honey and argan oil
DIY hair mask
Apply the mixture from the roots to the tips and let it stay for 15 minutes. Next, wash off with cool water
Argan oil is lightweight and can be used as a styling product as it contains heat-protective ingredients and makes styling easier
For hair styling
It gently removes deep-seated makeup and is non-comedogenic so you don't have to fear breakouts
Makeup remover
