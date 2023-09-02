Heading 3

Benefits of argan oil for skin and hair

Argan oil acts as a great moisturiser and is truly is a game-changer for ones with dry and dehydrated skin

Moisturiser

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

It is replete with oleic acid, linoleic acid, and fatty acids that help improve skin health, reduce wrinkles and stimulate collagen production

Benefit

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

You can apply argan oil by mixing it with your face cream. Also, you can use it to seal in the moisture in your mane after you have applied a conditioning product

Usage

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Take lemon and honey in a 2:1 ratio and add a few drops of argan oil. If you have oily skin then you can replace honey with curd

For glowing skin

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Next step

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Massage the mixture onto clean skin and leave it for 10 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water

To get soft and smooth hair, use argan oil, which contains vitamin E that helps to smoothen the rough hair shafts

Hydrates tresses

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Make a hydrating mask by mixing 2 tbsp of apple cider with 1 tbsp of honey and argan oil

DIY hair mask

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Apply the mixture from the roots to the tips and let it stay for 15 minutes. Next, wash off with cool water

Image: Rasika Dugal Instagram

Next step

Argan oil is lightweight and can be used as a styling product as it contains heat-protective ingredients and makes styling easier 

For hair styling

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

It gently removes deep-seated makeup and is non-comedogenic so you don't have to fear breakouts

Makeup remover

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

