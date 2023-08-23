Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 23, 2023

Benefits of Ash Gourd

Image: Pexels 

Ash gourd is a rich source of fibre that aids digestion

#1

Ash gourd is rich in vitamin C, vitamin E and antioxidants

Image: Pexels 

#2

Ash guard improves skin, hair health and removes harmful free radicals

Image: Pexels 

#3

Ash gourd also improves digestion and has a cooling effect on the body

Image: Pexels 

#4

#5

Image: Pexels 

Ash gourd reduces the toxicity caused by medication like paracetamol

Image: Pexels 

#6

Ash guard may minimise kidney weight, blood creatinine and urinary glucose

Ash gourd juice acts as a detoxifying agent that’s best consumed in the morning

#7 

Image: Pexels 

Ash gourd contains folate which helps prevent birth defects

#8

Image: Pexels 

#9

Image: Pexels 

Ash guard is excellent for our brain and stimulates to sharpen the memory

Image: Pexels 

Ash gourd may reduce urine volume and total blood protein levels

#10

