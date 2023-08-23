Heading 3
Benefits of Ash Gourd
Image: Pexels
Ash gourd is a rich source of fibre that aids digestion
#1
Ash gourd is rich in vitamin C, vitamin E and antioxidants
Image: Pexels
#2
Ash guard improves skin, hair health and removes harmful free radicals
Image: Pexels
#3
Ash gourd also improves digestion and has a cooling effect on the body
Image: Pexels
#4
#5
Image: Pexels
Ash gourd reduces the toxicity caused by medication like paracetamol
Image: Pexels
#6
Ash guard may minimise kidney weight, blood creatinine and urinary glucose
Ash gourd juice acts as a detoxifying agent that’s best consumed in the morning
#7
Image: Pexels
Ash gourd contains folate which helps prevent birth defects
#8
Image: Pexels
#9
Image: Pexels
Ash guard is excellent for our brain and stimulates to sharpen the memory
Image: Pexels
Ash gourd may reduce urine volume and total blood protein levels
#10
