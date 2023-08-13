Heading 3
AUGUST 13, 2023
Benefits of avocado
Avocados are full of folate which is essential for a healthy pregnancy and optimal fetal development
Fetal Heath
Stress is not unusual in today’s day and age! If you wish to prevent the risk of developing depression, eat avocados regularly
Depression risk
Avocados are packed with fiber which is beneficial for enhancing digestion and preventing constipation
Digestion
The fiber in avocados promotes bowel movement, causing the excretion of toxins through stool
Detoxification
Antimicrobial properties
This fruit and its oil have antimicrobial properties which can defend the body from several infections
Disease protection
The monounsaturated fatty acids in avocados reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, heart stroke, hypertension, diabetes, and obesity
Regular intake of avocados can prevent the development of colon, stomach, pancreatic, and cervical cancers
Cancer prevention
Are you looking for foods that prevent osteoporosis? This nutrient-dense fruit should be your pick
Osteoporosis
Improves vision
The lutein and zeaxanthin in avocados aid in minimizing eye damage, especially from the UV light
Regular consumption of avocados is associated with healthy cholesterol levels, thus promoting better heart health
Heart health
