Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 13, 2023

Benefits of avocado 

Avocados are full of folate which is essential for a healthy pregnancy and optimal fetal development 

Fetal Heath 

Stress is not unusual in today’s day and age! If you wish to prevent the risk of developing depression, eat avocados regularly 

Depression risk 

Avocados are packed with fiber which is beneficial for enhancing digestion and preventing constipation 

Digestion 

The fiber in avocados promotes bowel movement, causing the excretion of toxins through stool 

Detoxification 

Antimicrobial properties 

This fruit and its oil have antimicrobial properties which can defend the body from several infections 

Disease protection

The monounsaturated fatty acids in avocados reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, heart stroke, hypertension, diabetes, and obesity 

Regular intake of avocados can prevent the development of colon, stomach, pancreatic, and cervical cancers 

Cancer prevention

Are you looking for foods that prevent osteoporosis? This nutrient-dense fruit should be your pick

Osteoporosis 

Improves vision 

The lutein and zeaxanthin in avocados aid in minimizing eye damage, especially from the UV light 

Regular consumption of avocados is associated with healthy cholesterol levels, thus promoting better heart health 

Heart health 

