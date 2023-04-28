APRIL 28, 2023
Benefits of banana for skin
Bananas are rich in potassium, which helps moisturise and hydrate the skin
Moisturising
Bananas are loaded with antioxidants and vitamins that help prevent the signs of ageing, such as wrinkles and fine lines
Anti-ageing
The vitamin C in bananas helps brighten the skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots
Brightening
Bananas contain anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe irritated or inflamed skin
Soothing
The enzymes in bananas can help gently exfoliate the skin, removing dead skin cells and revealing smoother, brighter skin
Exfoliating
Bananas contain vitamins and minerals that can help fight acne, reducing inflammation and preventing future breakouts
Acne-fighting
The vitamin A in bananas can help heal damaged skin, reducing the appearance of scars and blemishes
Healing
Bananas are rich in vitamins and minerals that can help nourish and strengthen the skin
Nourishing
The antioxidants in bananas can help protect the skin from free radical damage caused by environmental stressors
Antioxidant
Bananas are great for softening rough, dry skin, leaving it feeling smooth and supple
Softening
