APRIL 28, 2023

Benefits of banana for skin

Bananas are rich in potassium, which helps moisturise and hydrate the skin

Moisturising

Bananas are loaded with antioxidants and vitamins that help prevent the signs of ageing, such as wrinkles and fine lines

Anti-ageing

The vitamin C in bananas helps brighten the skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots

Brightening

Bananas contain anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe irritated or inflamed skin

Soothing

The enzymes in bananas can help gently exfoliate the skin, removing dead skin cells and revealing smoother, brighter skin 

Exfoliating 

Bananas contain vitamins and minerals that can help fight acne, reducing inflammation and preventing future breakouts 

Acne-fighting

The vitamin A in bananas can help heal damaged skin, reducing the appearance of scars and blemishes

Healing

Bananas are rich in vitamins and minerals that can help nourish and strengthen the skin

Nourishing

The antioxidants in bananas can help protect the skin from free radical damage caused by environmental stressors

Antioxidant

Bananas are great for softening rough, dry skin, leaving it feeling smooth and supple

Softening

