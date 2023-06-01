Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

 lifestyle

JUNE 01, 2023

Benefits of
banana milkshake

Banana contains folic acid which helps your hair shine and it will keep it nourished

Prevents hair fall

Image: pexels

Image: pexels

Banana contains carbohydrates that helps with muscle building. It is also helpful for muscle cramps

Best workout drink

Image: pexels

Bananas contain vitamin A and C which will help your skin stay hydrated and nourished. They also have the potential to heal the damaged skin

Nourishes skin

Image: pexels

Bananas protect the stomach from organisms that cause gastrointestinal discomfort

Helps immune system

Image: pexels

Bananas are high in fibre and help you feel full for a long

Supplement

Image: pexels

Not only reducing weight but banana milkshake also helps gain weight. 1 banana contains 100 calories and has the presence of carbohydrates and protein in it, which helps boost energy and weight gain

Helps weight gain

Image: pexels

Banana is high in carbohydrates which applies a consistent supply of glucose in the body. As a result, Banana provides the energy that you require to complete a workout

Energy booster

Image: pexels

The high amount of protein, fiber, and other required minerals present in a banana helps in the removal of unhealthy toxins from your body

Flushes out toxins

Image: pexels

Banana shakes are really high in potassium and electrolyte that helps in retaining water in the body and cures your hangover headache

The best solution for hangovers

Image: pexels

Add one banana and your required amount of milk in the mixer, along with that add 1 tablespoon of instant oats with 1 teaspoon spoon of jaggery, and mix it

The easiest way to make
Banana Milkshake

