JUNE 01, 2023
Benefits of
banana milkshake
Banana contains folic acid which helps your hair shine and it will keep it nourished
Prevents hair fall
Image: pexels
Image: pexels
Banana contains carbohydrates that helps with muscle building. It is also helpful for muscle cramps
Best workout drink
Image: pexels
Bananas contain vitamin A and C which will help your skin stay hydrated and nourished. They also have the potential to heal the damaged skin
Nourishes skin
Image: pexels
Bananas protect the stomach from organisms that cause gastrointestinal discomfort
Helps immune system
Image: pexels
Bananas are high in fibre and help you feel full for a long
Supplement
Image: pexels
Not only reducing weight but banana milkshake also helps gain weight. 1 banana contains 100 calories and has the presence of carbohydrates and protein in it, which helps boost energy and weight gain
Helps weight gain
Image: pexels
Banana is high in carbohydrates which applies a consistent supply of glucose in the body. As a result, Banana provides the energy that you require to complete a workout
Energy booster
Image: pexels
The high amount of protein, fiber, and other required minerals present in a banana helps in the removal of unhealthy toxins from your body
Flushes out toxins
Image: pexels
Banana shakes are really high in potassium and electrolyte that helps in retaining water in the body and cures your hangover headache
The best solution for hangovers
Image: pexels
Add one banana and your required amount of milk in the mixer, along with that add 1 tablespoon of instant oats with 1 teaspoon spoon of jaggery, and mix it
The easiest way to make
Banana Milkshake
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.