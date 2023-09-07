Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 07, 2023

Benefits of Basil seeds

Eating basil seeds could help you to reach your daily needs for calcium and magnesium nutrients

#1

Image: Pexels 

Basil seeds are an important source of iron for people who do not eat meat or dairy products 

#2

Image: Pexels 

Basil seeds are high in fiber particularly soluble fiber including pectin

#3

Image: Pexels 

10 gms of basil seeds in water after each meal for a month their post-meal blood sugar was 17 percent lower

#4

Image: Pexels 

#5

Image: Pexels 

The fibrous pectin-rich gum from basil seeds could be valuable ingredients in the food industry

Basil seeds are rich in plant compounds including flavonoids and other polyphenols

#6

Image: Pexels 

Basil seeds extract killed the harmful bacteria and trigger the death of cancer cells

#7

Image: Pexels 

Basil seeds may help you feel full of pectin, may delay stomach emptying, and increase hormone levels

#8

Image: Pexels 

Basil seeds may help gut health. This may include anti-inflammatory bacteria that support gut health

#9

Image: Pexels 

Basil seeds may improve lowering the of blood cholesterol by inhibiting cholesterol absorption in your gut

#10

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here