Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 07, 2023
Benefits of Basil seeds
Eating basil seeds could help you to reach your daily needs for calcium and magnesium nutrients
#1
Image: Pexels
Basil seeds are an important source of iron for people who do not eat meat or dairy products
#2
Image: Pexels
Basil seeds are high in fiber particularly soluble fiber including pectin
#3
Image: Pexels
10 gms of basil seeds in water after each meal for a month their post-meal blood sugar was 17 percent lower
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
The fibrous pectin-rich gum from basil seeds could be valuable ingredients in the food industry
Basil seeds are rich in plant compounds including flavonoids and other polyphenols
#6
Image: Pexels
Basil seeds extract killed the harmful bacteria and trigger the death of cancer cells
#7
Image: Pexels
Basil seeds may help you feel full of pectin, may delay stomach emptying, and increase hormone levels
#8
Image: Pexels
Basil seeds may help gut health. This may include anti-inflammatory bacteria that support gut health
#9
Image: Pexels
Basil seeds may improve lowering the of blood cholesterol by inhibiting cholesterol absorption in your gut
#10
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.