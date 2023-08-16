Heading 3
Benefits of bell peppers
Images: Pexels
Are you looking for foods that aid with weight loss? Include bell peppers in your diet
Weight loss
Bell peppers are a powerhouse of vitamin C! This ensures the absorption of iron in the blood cells and its transportation to the hair follicles
Hair health
The vitamin C in this fruit enhances collagen production which is beneficial for maintaining the skin’s firmness
Skin
Do you know that Vitamin C can improve white blood cell production in your body? Bell peppers are a great source of the same
Enhances Immunity
Bone Health
The manganese and Vitamin K in capsicum is essential for bone mineralization and prevention of osteoporosis
Fights cancer
Studies have revealed that consumption of orange and red bell peppers can reduce the chance of prostate cancer by 75%
Do you feel anxious often? The vitamin B6 in bell peppers can help you with the same
Anxiety
Capsicum is full of iron! This facilitates iron absorption in the body and prevents anemia
Anemia
Eye Health
Bell peppers are a great source of zeaxanthin and lutein. These are beneficial for the eye health
This information of this story is sourced from Be Bodywise blogs
