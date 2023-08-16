Heading 3

Benefits of bell peppers 

Are you looking for foods that aid with weight loss? Include bell peppers in your diet 

Weight loss

Bell peppers are a powerhouse of vitamin C! This ensures the absorption of iron in the blood cells and its transportation to the hair follicles 

Hair health 

The vitamin C in this fruit enhances collagen production which is beneficial for maintaining the skin’s firmness 

Skin

Do you know that Vitamin C can improve white blood cell production in your body? Bell peppers are a great source of the same 

Enhances Immunity 

Bone Health 

The manganese and Vitamin K in capsicum is essential for bone mineralization and prevention of osteoporosis 

Fights cancer 

Studies have revealed that consumption of orange and red bell peppers can reduce the chance of prostate cancer by 75%

Do you feel anxious often? The vitamin B6 in bell peppers can help you with the same 

Anxiety 

Capsicum is full of iron! This facilitates iron absorption in the body and prevents anemia 

Anemia 

Eye Health 

Bell peppers are a great source of zeaxanthin and lutein. These are beneficial for the eye health 

