Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 2, 2023
Benefits of Black rice
Black rice, also called purple rice, is very nutritious. Take a look at its benefits
Black rice
It is rich in nutrients like Vitamin E which is good for the skin
Superfood
Black rice controls high cholesterol and protects you against heart diseases
Heart Health
The rice is loaded with antioxidants and helps fight skin aging
Skin aging
Rice has proven to prevent the retina from getting damaged thus protecting eye health
Eye health
Black rice helps in skin brightening and helps fight skin allergies
Skin Allergies
The rice is loaded with fiber which keeps you full and aids in weight loss
Weight Loss
The rice has antioxidants that avoid cell damage on the skin and keeps it healthy
Cell damage
The nutritious rice has anti-cancer properties which slows its growth and avoids spreading
Prevent Cancer
Black rice helps reduce blood sugar levels and manage diabetes
Manage diabetes
