Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 2, 2023

Benefits of Black rice

Black rice, also called purple rice, is very nutritious. Take a look at its benefits

Black rice

Image : Pexels

It is rich in nutrients like Vitamin E which is good for the skin

Superfood

Image : Pexels

Black rice controls high cholesterol and protects you against heart diseases

Heart Health

Image : Pexels

The rice is loaded with antioxidants and helps fight skin aging

Skin aging

Image : Pexels

Rice has proven to prevent the retina from getting damaged thus protecting eye health

Eye health

Image : Pexels

Black rice helps in skin brightening and helps fight skin allergies

Skin Allergies

Image : Pexels

The rice is loaded with fiber which keeps you full and aids in weight loss

Weight Loss

Image : Pexels

The rice has antioxidants that avoid cell damage on the skin and keeps it healthy

Cell damage

Image : Pexels

The nutritious rice has anti-cancer properties which slows its growth and avoids spreading

Prevent Cancer

Image : Pexels

Black rice helps reduce blood sugar levels and manage diabetes

Manage diabetes

Image : Pexels

