Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUly 05, 2023

Benefits of bodyweight training 

This includes strength training exercises using one’s own body weight to improve strength, power, speed, flexibility, and other motor abilities 

 Bodyweight training 

Bodyweight exercises are very convenient as they do not require any special equipment or external weights   

Convenient 

These exercises can be done at home using the props available. Thus, they are not only easy but also budget-friendly 

 Low Cost 

If you are someone who is making attempts to embark on a fitness journey, bodyweight training might be a good headstart 

Beginner-appropriate 

Effective 

These exercises improve the balance of an individual and you do not need to perform a lot of sets to see the visible results 

Versatile 

Bodyweight training is impactful and versatile as it can assimilate both cardio and strength training exercises 

These exercises improve metabolism and they can contribute to burning body fat at a faster pace

Boosts metabolism 

Bodyweight exercises can be beginner friendly. But they can be modified to challenge a person at any fitness level 

Challenging 

Core strength 

One truly feels fit when they gain core strength! These exercises engage multiple sets of muscles with simple exercises, thus improving the core strength 

Apart from the lack of motivation and time constraints, injury is one of the reasons people stop working out! Bodyweight training, with some modifications, can be carried out during injury as well 

Injury prevention 

