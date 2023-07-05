Heading 3
Benefits of bodyweight training
This includes strength training exercises using one’s own body weight to improve strength, power, speed, flexibility, and other motor abilities
Bodyweight training
Bodyweight exercises are very convenient as they do not require any special equipment or external weights
Convenient
These exercises can be done at home using the props available. Thus, they are not only easy but also budget-friendly
Low Cost
If you are someone who is making attempts to embark on a fitness journey, bodyweight training might be a good headstart
Beginner-appropriate
Effective
These exercises improve the balance of an individual and you do not need to perform a lot of sets to see the visible results
Versatile
Bodyweight training is impactful and versatile as it can assimilate both cardio and strength training exercises
These exercises improve metabolism and they can contribute to burning body fat at a faster pace
Boosts metabolism
Bodyweight exercises can be beginner friendly. But they can be modified to challenge a person at any fitness level
Challenging
Core strength
One truly feels fit when they gain core strength! These exercises engage multiple sets of muscles with simple exercises, thus improving the core strength
Apart from the lack of motivation and time constraints, injury is one of the reasons people stop working out! Bodyweight training, with some modifications, can be carried out during injury as well
Injury prevention
