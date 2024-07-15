Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 15, 2024

Benefits of Calendula for skin

The anti-inflammatory properties in Calendula sooth irritated skin and reduce redness

Anti-inflammatory properties

The vital properties in Calendula help in healing cuts, wounds, and burns faster 

Heals skin

The moisturizing properties in Calendula help in providing deep hydration to dry and flaky skin

Moisturizing properties

The antibacterial properties in Calendula help in fighting against bacteria and fungi

Antibacterial Properties

The essential properties present in calendula help to reduce acne and prevent future breakouts

Reduces Acne

The soothing properties in Calendula provide relief from eczema symptoms like itching and inflammation

Soothes Eczema

The antioxidant power in calendula protects the skin from free radical damage and slows down signs of aging

Antioxidant Power

Calendula can also give a natural and healthy glow to skin with regular usage

Makes skin glow

Calendula is extremely gentle and non-irritating, making it perfect for sensitive skin

Gentle for sensitive skin

Calendula can help even out skin tone by reducing dark spots and hyperpigmentation effectively

Reduces dark spots

