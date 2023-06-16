Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Lifestyle

JUNE 16, 2023

Benefits of carom seeds

Carom seeds are known to improve digestion. If digestion is strengthened, the chances of acid reflux are relatively less. Indian cooking, especially curries, is enriched with its use 

Acid reflux relief 

Image: Pexels 

Do you catch cold easily with climate change? Increase the intake of ajwain or carom seeds to battle the common cold 

Image: Pexels 

Targets common cold 

Ajwain seed oil can be highly beneficial for earache while mixing the seeds with some salt in lukewarm water can help with toothache 

Treats ear & toothache 

Image: Pexels 

Stress is not uncommon in today’s day and age. But it can lead to premature greying of hair. Carom seeds boiled in coconut oil can come to your rescue 

Halts pre-mature greying 

Image: Pexels 

Fights bacteria & fungi 

Image: Pexels 

Ajwain has the potential to combat infection. It can be crushed and applied topically on the affected area for optimal results

Image: Pexels 

 Lower cholesterol levels 

The seeds are rich in dietary fibers which can aid you to keep your cholesterol levels under check 

The contemporary lifestyle has heightened the risk of uncontrolled blood pressure. Ajwain is a natural medicine to reduce blood pressure 

 Reduce blood pressure 

Image: Pexels 

A cough or cold can choke your airflow. But daily use of ajwain promotes mucus release, thus improving airflow 

Improves airflow 

Image: Pexels 

Anti-inflammatory properties 

Image: Pexels 

Are you suffering from skin damage or tanning? Apply a paste of carom seeds regularly to see effective results 

Image: Pexels 

Boil ajwain in water, let it cool down, and strain it. This miracle water will assist you with weight loss if that is your goal 

Assists with weight loss

