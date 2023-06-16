Heading 3
Benefits of carom seeds
Carom seeds are known to improve digestion. If digestion is strengthened, the chances of acid reflux are relatively less. Indian cooking, especially curries, is enriched with its use
Acid reflux relief
Do you catch cold easily with climate change? Increase the intake of ajwain or carom seeds to battle the common cold
Targets common cold
Ajwain seed oil can be highly beneficial for earache while mixing the seeds with some salt in lukewarm water can help with toothache
Treats ear & toothache
Stress is not uncommon in today’s day and age. But it can lead to premature greying of hair. Carom seeds boiled in coconut oil can come to your rescue
Halts pre-mature greying
Fights bacteria & fungi
Ajwain has the potential to combat infection. It can be crushed and applied topically on the affected area for optimal results
Lower cholesterol levels
The seeds are rich in dietary fibers which can aid you to keep your cholesterol levels under check
The contemporary lifestyle has heightened the risk of uncontrolled blood pressure. Ajwain is a natural medicine to reduce blood pressure
Reduce blood pressure
A cough or cold can choke your airflow. But daily use of ajwain promotes mucus release, thus improving airflow
Improves airflow
Anti-inflammatory properties
Are you suffering from skin damage or tanning? Apply a paste of carom seeds regularly to see effective results
Boil ajwain in water, let it cool down, and strain it. This miracle water will assist you with weight loss if that is your goal
Assists with weight loss
