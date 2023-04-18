APRIL 18, 2023

Heading 3

Benefits of castor oil for skin

Castor oil is a natural emollient, which means it can penetrate deep into the skin to nourish and moisturise it

Moisturises the skin

Castor oil is rich in fatty acids, which can help to improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines

Reduces wrinkles and fine lines

Castor oil has antimicrobial properties that can help to fight the bacteria that cause acne

Treats acne

Castor oil can help to reduce the appearance of dark circles under the eyes by improving blood circulation and reducing inflammation

Reduces dark circles

Fades scar and stretch marks

Castor oil can help to fade scars and stretch marks by promoting the growth of healthy new tissue 

Castor oil has anti-inflammatory properties that can help to soothe sunburned skin and reduce redness

Soothes sunburn

Castor oil can help to improve skin texture by smoothing rough patches and reducing the appearance of uneven skin tone 

Improves skin texture

Castor oil can also be used on the scalp to promote hair growth and prevent hair loss

Enhances hair growth

Castor oil can help to relieve dry and itchy skin by providing deep hydration and soothing inflammation   

Relieves dry and itchy skin

Castor oil has antifungal properties that can help to treat fungal infections of the skin, such as ringworm and athlete's foot

Treats fungal infection

