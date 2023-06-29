Heading 3

Benefits of cherries 

Cherries are not only tasty but also packed with nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, copper, and manganese 

Powerhouse of nutrients 

Image: Pexels

This stone fruit is effective in dealing with premature aging and chronic diseases caused by oxidative stress 

Image: Pexels

Full of anti-oxidants 

It is scientifically proven that regular consumption of cherries targets inflammation and reduces it eventually 

Anti-inflammatory properties 

Image:  Pexels

The melatonin and anti-inflammatory compounds in cherries contribute to improving the sleep quality of people 

Enhances sleep quality 

Image:  Pexels

 Lowers uric acid levels 

Image:  Pexels

An extreme buildup of uric acid might contribute to the problem of gout. This stone fruit keeps the uric acid levels under check 

Image:  Pexels

Boosts heart health 

Cherries are delicious and they are beneficial to heart health because they are full of nutrients 


Assists with exercise recovery 

Image:  Pexels

Muscle pain and inflammation are not uncommon if one exercises regularly. The juice of this fruit boosts muscle recovery and prevents loss of strength 

This vibrant red fruit is packed with anti-inflammatory properties which can help relieve some of the symptoms of arthritis 

Reduces arthritis symptoms 

Image:  Pexels

Easy add-on

Image:  Pexels

Cherry is a versatile ingredient. They can be consumed raw, as dried fruit, or even in the form of juice

Image:  Pexels

Dip some cherries in dark chocolate to enjoy it as a dessert! You can also make a compote or enjoy them with granola 

Healthy dessert 

