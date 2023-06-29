Heading 3
Benefits of cherries
Cherries are not only tasty but also packed with nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, copper, and manganese
Powerhouse of nutrients
Image: Pexels
This stone fruit is effective in dealing with premature aging and chronic diseases caused by oxidative stress
Image: Pexels
Full of anti-oxidants
It is scientifically proven that regular consumption of cherries targets inflammation and reduces it eventually
Anti-inflammatory properties
Image: Pexels
The melatonin and anti-inflammatory compounds in cherries contribute to improving the sleep quality of people
Enhances sleep quality
Image: Pexels
Lowers uric acid levels
Image: Pexels
An extreme buildup of uric acid might contribute to the problem of gout. This stone fruit keeps the uric acid levels under check
Image: Pexels
Boosts heart health
Cherries are delicious and they are beneficial to heart health because they are full of nutrients
Assists with exercise recovery
Image: Pexels
Muscle pain and inflammation are not uncommon if one exercises regularly. The juice of this fruit boosts muscle recovery and prevents loss of strength
This vibrant red fruit is packed with anti-inflammatory properties which can help relieve some of the symptoms of arthritis
Reduces arthritis symptoms
Image: Pexels
Easy add-on
Image: Pexels
Cherry is a versatile ingredient. They can be consumed raw, as dried fruit, or even in the form of juice
Image: Pexels
Dip some cherries in dark chocolate to enjoy it as a dessert! You can also make a compote or enjoy them with granola
Healthy dessert
