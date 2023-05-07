Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY 07, 2023

Benefits of Chia seeds

Image : Pexels

Chia seeds are rich in proteins and fibers which help in weight loss. Also it depends on our lifestyle and food habits to see positive results

Weight Loss

Image : Pexels

Since they are stuffed with fiber, particularly insoluble fiber, which helps bowel developments, subsequently diminishing constipation

Prevent Constipation

Image : Pexels

According to a study, the acids and nutrients present in chia seed help to prevent breast cancer in particular and other types of cancers as well

Fight Cancer

Image : Pexels

Chia, considered a superfood, is accepted to improve your mood upon normal consumption. Consuming chia seeds might moreover assist you combat depression

Enhance Mood

Image : Pexels

Chia seeds are stuffed with vitamin B, which offer assistance to boost energy. Chia seeds can too boost your digestion system

Boost Energy

Image : Pexels

Chia seeds are an excellent source of these fatty acids which helps to prevent heart strokes

Rich in Omega 3 Fatty acids

Image : Pexels

It can be consumed before or after workout as it may help maintain energy and repair tissue damage simultaneously

Used in workout drink

Image : Pexels

Chia’s capacity to moderate down digestion can be connected to diabetes avoidance. The thick coating chia seeds create can too avoid spikes within the blood sugar levels

Regulate sugar level

Image : Pexels

The cancer prevention agents are great for the cells, but for the skin as well – as they offer assistance to moderate down the signs of aging

Rich in antioxidants

Image : Pexels

The seeds are packed with protein. It provides all the necessary acids for the body and reduces hunger

Packed with Protein

